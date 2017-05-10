Sophie Turner has denied using the N-word after an inaudible video featuring the Game of Thrones actor circulated online.

Joe Jonas posted the clip online, which featured Turner in the gym. Jonas tells the camera “look who came today” while panning around to the actor, who says “what’s up”, followed by the unintelligible word.

In a statement to The Wrap, Turner said: “I used the word ‘motherf**kers’ in a recent video posted in an Instagram story and not a hateful racial slur that has been suggested.”

She continued: “I am incredibly upset that anyone would think otherwise, and I want to make it clear that I would never use such an abhorrent word.” Watch the clip below.

Game of Thrones #SophieTurner is under fire for this video with #JoeJonas

Recently, HBO confirmed multiple Game of Thrones spin-offs are currently being worked on, with the network signing four writers to work on potential scripts.

They include Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island), Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Brian Helgeland (Legend), and Carly Wray (Mad Men, The Leftovers).

1/15 First up is The Hound, who has a rough round the edges look that suggests he has taken up the Brotherhood without banners on their offer to join them. Excitingly, it looks as though he's headed into snowier territory with them to fight "the cold winds rising in the North".

2/15 Daeanerys and entourage arrive in Westeros. Is she looking up at Dragonstone, Targaryen stronghold and her new home?

3/15 Jon looks to be in a crypt and slightly sad (even for him). Is he learning about his true parentage at Winterfell?

4/15 Despite it involving the annually boring Sam and Gilly, this image is the most telling of them all. Reddit has, of course, already decoded what she is reading - a passage from The World of Ice and Fire. Specifically, it says: "and the followers of The Lord of Light claim that this hero was named Azor Ahai, and prophesy his return." This regards a very popular fan theory that Jon Snow is Azor Ahai, the chosen one.

5/15 Lyanna Mormont speaks at Winterfell. Being incredibly level-headed for her age, is she supporting Jon's assessment that the real battle is with the White Walkers? Littlefinger conspires in the background.

6/15 Meera looks tired from dragging Bran's ass through the snow. But, looking up, have they finally reached The Wall?

7/15 Arya is back but why is she in a tavern? Your guess is as good as mine here.

8/15 Littlefinger talks to Sansa in Winterfell, no doubt trying to turn her against one of her siblings.

9/15 Tormund and Brienne. Get a room already!

10/15 Ser Davos remains at Jon's side, which is nice. He's gotten himself a nice winter fur too!

11/15 Cersei and (a dispirited?) Jaime listen in the Throne room. Possibly to a Stark or Targaryen emissary explaining the White Walker threat?

12/15 Daenerys in her new Targ outfit in the Dragonstone throne room.

13/15 New threads for Varys

14/15 Little to read on Tyrion.

15/15 Same goes for Missandei, who faithfully remains at Daenerys' side in Westeros.

Meanwhile, season seven of Game of Thrones — starring Turner — is fast approaching. Read everything we know about the forthcoming show here.