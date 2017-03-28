It must be hard being an actor in one of the biggest TV shows of all time - every question aimed at you buy interviewers is undoubtedly loaded, and you continually run the risk of letting something slip accidentally without thinking. The latest victim of such an occurrence is Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

The Danish actor was talking to The Daily Beast when he was asked about the scene which saw his character Jaime Lannister reveal that he loved his twin sister Cersei (Lena Headey).

“He’s not like his sister and brother, but he’s been on the battlefield his whole life, and knows about people’s weaknesses and loving someone unconditionally because he loves his sister unconditionally,“ Coster-Waldau said.

So far, so good.

He continued: “Plus, there are no other suitors. Well, that’s not true… but he has to step up and take his father’s place. Wow, I was about to reveal something from seasons even and thought, ‘What am I doing?'”

Game of Thrones season seven trailer released

Fans are now convinced that either Cersei or the Kingslayer will find a new object of affection in the HBO series' upcoming season, which would no doubt drive an even bigger wedge between the lovers-cum-siblings.

Game of Thrones' return date was recently revealed via a stunt that didn't go according to plan.