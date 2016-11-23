“Everything’s better with some wine in the belly,” a wise Tyrion Lannister once said.

As anyone who watches Game of Thrones will know, the Lannister family is responsible for most of the wine consumption in Westeros.

Perhaps you, too, are planning to rule a country in the near future and want to drink like the newly adorned Queen Cersei. Well, look no further, as there’s a new line of Game of Thrones wine coming soon.

HBO - who make the show - are teaming up with Santa Rosa winery to release a red blend, a Cabernet Sauvignon, and a chardonnay.

“Given the prominent role of wine on Game of Thrones and our previous success in the beverage category, an officially licensed wine for the show feels like a natural extension for our fans,” chief of HBO retail told Entertainment Weekly.

He continued: “Game of Thrones wines most definitely will add to the fan experience as the battle for the Iron Throne heats up heading into the final seasons.”

So now, whether planning to rule your own kingdom or just watching characters kill each other on TV, you can drink like the Lannister’s do.

Meanwhile, spoilers regarding season seven of Game of Thrones have been hitting the internet with increasing frequency over the last month. Read all, here.