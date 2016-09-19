Game of Thrones has been deemed the Best Drama at the 2016 Emmy Awards - despite failing to win any of its five acting nominations.

Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams were all nominated in the Supporting Actress Category while Kit Harington and former Emmy-winner Peter Dinklage were nominated for best Supporting Actor; the respective trophies went to Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey) and Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline), both of whom were not present at the ceremony.

Earlier in the evening, showrunners David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and director Miguel Sapochnik were rewarded for their work on season 6 episode "Battle of the Bastards."

Its overall haul - when added with nine wins at last week's Creative Arts Emmys - sees the show claim the record of drama series with the most wins in Emmys history.

The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story went away with a total of four wins for Best Limited series, Best Actor for Courtney B. Vance (who beat actor Cuba Gooding Jr.), Best Actress for Sarah Paulson and Best Supporting Actor for Sterling K. Brown.

Thrones actor Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, teased her season 7 scripts on the red carpet, branding them "unbelievable" and "crazy."

You can find a full list of the 2016 Emmy Award winners here.