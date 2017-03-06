It looks like Gilmore Girls' revival may just get revived once more.

Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has long hinted that if Netflix's mini-series A Year in the Life received a warm enough welcome, the Gilmore Girls would inevitably be back for more.

"We really had a very specific journey in our minds and we fulfilled the journey," she explained. "So to us, this is the piece that we wanted to do. And the whole thought about, is there more, is there more, is there more – this has to go out into the universe now. We've got to put this to bed. And then whatever happens, happens."

Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer, has now told PA that there have been "very preliminary" discussions with Sherman-Palladino and co-executive producer Dan Palladino about producing further installments of the series.

"We hope. We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped," Sarandos said. "The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favourite show to come back and for it to disappoint you but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that."

Considering the twist which came in at the closing moments of the revival series, the show will surely have a lot of material to work with if it hopes to bring the pair back to screen.