After almost a year of teasing, Lorelei and Rory have returned for four new episodes of Gilmore Girls on Netflix.

Each chapter is 90-minutes long and themed around a season - ‘Winter, ‘Spring’, ‘Summer’ and ‘Fall’ - with all of them being released on the streaming service.

Subtitled A Year in the Life, it picks back up the lives of the original main characters as they sip coffee in Stars Hollow, with Rory now travelling the world and Loelai facing a bit of a midlife crisis.

Original actors Lauren Graham (Lorelai), Alexis Bledel (Rory), Scott Patterson (Luke) and Kelly Bishop (Emily) are all back, along with Melissa McCarthy as Sookie, Milo Ventimiglia as Jess, Jared Padalecki as Dean, Liza Weil as Paris and Keiko Agena as Lane.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Official synopsis:

‘Picking up nine years after we last dropped in on the whimsical Connecticut town, Gilmore girls: A Year in the Life finds each of our leading ladies at a major crossroad: Lorelai’s relationship with Luke is at an unnerving standstill; Rory’s budding journalism career in New York has stalled before it's even begun; and Emily’s world is turned upside down following the untimely passing of her beloved husband, Richard.’

A Year in the Life has been dubbed the “final season” of the show, with the first seven seasons also streaming on Netflix now.

