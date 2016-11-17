It's really, really happening: Gilmore Girls is returning to screens.

An all new season, entitled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is about to debut on Netflix; with our favourite mother-daughter pair back just in time for all that holiday season TV bingeing.

Both Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham return as Rory and Lorelai; with the show picking things up ten years down the line, following the original series' finale in which Rory left to cover Barack Obama's presidential campaign for an online publication.

Furthermore, a whole host of original cast members are confirmed to return: including Kelly Bishop, Melissa McCarthy, Scott Patterson, Sean Gunn, Keiko Agena, Jared Padalecki, and Milo Ventimiglia.

So, grab some coffee, leftover Chinese food, and your copy of Sylvia Plath's The Bell Jar; here's everything you need to know about Gilmore Girls' highly-anticipated revival.

How can I watch Gilmore Girls?

As a Netflix original show, the streaming service will be the only available place to watch the season; with all past episodes also currently available on Netflix, if you need to catch up or refresh your memory.

How many episodes will there be?

Gilmore Girls' return has been separated into four 90-minute chapters, each spanning one of the four seasons: winter, spring, summer, and fall.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

What happened to Luke and Lorelai since the series finale?

A major question on many a fan's lips will concern the current relationship status of Luke and Lorelai: with their engagement breaking down at the end of season 6, the pair spent most of the final season estranged - before the series finale seeing them finally reconciled.

It looks like the pair are engaged once more in A Year in the Life, though; as revealed by a caption in an Entertainment Weekly spread, alongside them looking cosied up in the trailer.

When can I watch new Gilmore Girls?

All four episodes of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life will debut on Netflix on Friday, 25 November at 12.01am PT/ 7.01am UK time.