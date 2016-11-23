The final season of Girls is right around the corner - though, for Lena Dunham, it's no time for airy Sex and the City-like reflection.

"You've made so many wonderful friendships," Elijah (Andrew Rannells) offers Dunham's Hannah; before both burst into hysterical laughter, a perfect encapsulation of Girls' feel-bad comedy, filled with a litany of characters you just love to hate.

That said, there's hope here that Girls may actually offer its characters the happy endings we've been striving for them to have, despite what they may actually deserve. Marnie (Alison Williams) and Desi (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) are still going strong, as are Adam (Adam Driver) and Jessa (Jemima Kirke); there's still hope for Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) and Ray (Alex Karpovsky), and even Elijah may finally get his big break.

That said, a major spoiler spotted while the season was filming on location in NYC suggests fans may be in for something a surprise turn in the show's closing episodes; knowing what past seasons have brought, there's bound to be some turmoil before the journey's end.

It's been sadly confirmed season 6 will be the final outing for HBO's Girls, though it may be something Dunham's been planning for a while; she's previously stated in an interview that she thinks, "America has a tendency to push shows past their due dates".

Even in its first season, the show racked up Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy, along with Lead Comedy Actress, Director, and Writer for Dunham. The series then won Best Comedy and Comedy Actress at the Golden Globes in 2013; with a string of nominations for both Dunham and Adam Driver landing in further years.

The 10-episode sixth season of Girls starts on HBO on 12 February.