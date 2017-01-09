Politics were a pretty unavoidable subject during the 2017 Golden Globes.

Donald Trump's incoming presidency - and the current atmosphere in the US and creativity's role in the future - cropped up many times over the course of winners' speeches, even becoming a recurring target of Jimmy Fallon's jokes in his opening monologue.

However, none were perhaps quite as hilarious as Hugh Laurie's slice of British pessimism; seeing his dry speech declare that his Best Supporting Actor win for a TV Movie or Limited Series for The Night Manager meant, "I won at the last ever Golden Globes".

"I don't meant to be gloomy, it's just that it has the words Hollywood, Foreign, and Press in the title; I just don't know what...," he joked. "I think to some Republicans even the word association is slightly sketchy."

In film, Oscar favourite La La Land looms large in the nominations, having already picked up wins with both the New York Film Critics Circle and the Critics Choice Award; with the Globes' genre division giving some surprise love to the likes of Sing Street, Deadpool, and Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic.

Watch Hugh Laurie joke about Trump during his acceptance speech: "I won at the last ever #GoldenGlobes" https://t.co/Wa3b9hBRrx pic.twitter.com/WqjRQpGTrx — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 9, 2017



TV was dominated by the big winners at this year's Emmys - namely Game of Thrones, The People v. O.J. Simpson, and Veep - alongside some more recent programmes; with Atlanta, Stranger Things, and Westworld all receiving welcomed nominations.

