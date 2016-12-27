The BBC has made its farewells to The Great British Bake Off, ahead of its transfer to Channel 4.

Which means saying goodbye also to the magical combination of Mary Berry, Sue Perkins, and Mel Giedroyc; who have all left the show in an act of loyalty to the BBC as the original hosts of the baking competition.

The video which closed Bake Off's Christmas special looks back to some of the most beloved moments from the series; including favourite contestants - like Selasi, Nadiya, and Ruby - as well as some of those most prime innuendos. Really, how will we survive 2017 without Sue Perkins asking contestants to "pop Mary's cherry"?

Following an emotion-filled look back at the show's past winners, it all ended with the very apt words of Mary Berry herself, as she looked on the verge of tears: "Sheer perfection. And I enjoyed every minute". Although this clip came from 2015's show, following Nadiya's crowning as winner, the moment seems even more appropriate now.

The Christmas special, won by Chetna, hopefully won't be the last we'll see of Berry, Perkins, and Giedroyc together; with Berry having already been handed a new cooking series from the BBC, with Nadiya having already signed a deal with the channel.

Following the show's airing, the Bake Off Twitter account posted: "It's time to raise a glass to the gang of four. Through the tears over tiers and fun over bun, it's been a huge pleasure."

It's time to raise a glass to the gang of four. Through the tears over tiers and fun over bun, it's been a huge pleasure. #GBBOxmas pic.twitter.com/3FQ0HrlZyY — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) December 26, 2016



Farewell, soggy bottoms.