Channel 4 has quite the interesting task ahead of them.

With the combined departure of both hosts Mel and Sue, alongside baking expert Mary Berry, the network's purchase of BBC mainstay The Great British Bake Off has been put into major peril; with the search now most definitely on for sparkling personalities who can carry on the show's legacy of pastry puns and general good cheer, all while restoring faith in the show's transferral to a new home.

The Sun is now claiming Channel 4 are currently targeting another classic comedy duo to replace Mel and Sue, hoping they can land the talents of Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders as hosts. The pair would be a formidable land for the network, considering Saunders is fresh off having fronted the successful release of Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

The report also claims culinary legend Delia Smith is being sought as Mary Berry's replacement, joining Paul Hollywood after he made the decision to remain with the show after its move to Channel 4.

"The pressure is now on to sign up the best team possible for the show when it makes its debut on Channel 4," a source told The Sun. "The bosses want a real baking legend to replace Mary and Delia is topping the list there, as her cookery books are an absolute kitchen staple. She would be a really credible choice. And Dawn and Jennifer would be a dynamite signing."

"Not only are they absolutely hilarious, but they have wonderful chemistry, which is what viewers really loved about Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins. Those are very much the top three at the moment. But the team are going to be considering the options carefully."

A Channel 4 spokesman has said: "We are taking our time to find the right presenters and judges for Bake Off. We have not approached anyone about the roles."