Ten episodes in, and the Ex-Top Gear trio are still going strong on The Grand Tour, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May continuing to cause chaos around the world.

This time, they're taking to the water in what looks to be another hilarious episode. Hopefully, Hammond won't talk about ice cream this time. Watch the trailer above.

The Grand Tour episode 10 synopses The Grand Tour travelling tent arrives in Nashville, Tennessee from where Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May introduce their attempt to save the world’s coral reefs. In the interests of conservation, the three travel to Barbados and begin an earnest attempt to establish a new reef using only some car bodyshells as a foundation. Their efforts start badly and then get worse, involving inept crane driving, useless boat steering, and an embarrassing moment with a local hotel. Also in this show, Jeremy finally indulges his series-long Alfa Romeo obsession with a test of the new, 500 horsepower Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Clarkson, May and Hammond's The Grand Tour - in pictures







1/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond in South Africa presenting The Grand Tour

2/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond in South Africa presenting The Grand Tour to a packed audience

3/5 The Grand Tour's presenting tent

4/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond entering The Grand Tour's presenting tent

5/5 The Grand Tour's presenting tent a little closer

The Grand Tour episode 10 reaches Amazon Prime this Friday.