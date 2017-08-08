Helen Chamberlain leaves Soccer AM after 22 years

Long-serving Soccer AM host Helen Chamberlain is leaving the Sky Sports show after more than two decades.

The news was confirmed by Soccer AM in a tweet from its official account which read: "Farewell and thank you to Mrs Soccer AM. This place won't be the same without you."

The show has suffered in the eyes of many fans since Chamberlain's old co-host, Tim Lovejoy, departed it in 2007.

Farewell & thank you to Mrs Soccer AM @HellsBellsy This place won't be the same without you x — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) August 7, 2017

Chamberlain joined the show back in 1995 and will be replaced by comedian Lloyd Griffith alongside former footballer Jimmy Bullard.

"Impossible to step into her shoes," Bullard tweeted. "Amazing presenter & always be grateful to her."

"Bit of a dream come true, this. Delighted to announce that I'm the new co-host of @SoccerAM," Griffith added.

At the time of writing, Chamberlain has yet to post about her exit.