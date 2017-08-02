American Gods and Game of Throne actor Ian McShane has joined the non-Guillermo del Toro Hellboy reboot’s cast, starring alongside Stranger Things’ David Harbour.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that McShane will play the titular character’s adoptive father, Professor Broom, better known as Trevor Bruttenholm and previously portrayed by John Hurt.

Neil Marshall — best known for directing horror film The Decent, along with various episodes for Game of Thrones, Westworld, and Hannibal — will helm the upcoming film, currently titled Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen.

The character’s creator, Mike Mignola, announced the initial reboot, confirming the comic-book adaptation will be R-rated: “It’s not like I’m going to force it to be R-rated,” he said, “but if it happens to come out that way, just because of my own sensibilities, then fine. And nobody’s going to stop us.

“So, that’s the main [difference]. But, also, when you go back the original material, it is kind of bloody, so I’m going to embrace that.”

The R-Rating seemingly bringing the films closer to the darker tones of the comics rather than family-focussed Del Toro series.

According to several previous reported, Del Toro met with Dark Horse Entertainment, along with the producers, to discuss future ideas for the series. However, the Mexican director apparently wanted a larger budget, something they were not willing to offer.

Del Toro said of Mignola pressing on without him: "Hellboy may move into a different direction. I tried & wanted this - but, not up to me. I, for one, wish everyone involved the best of luck! “

Comic book author Andrew Cosby, Sons of Anarchy novelist Christopher Golden and Mignola will pen the script. Producers include Larry Gordon, Lloyd Levin and Mike Richardson of Dark Horse Entertainment on board, with Lionsgate rumoured to be distributing.

