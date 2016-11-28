X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing fans went into overdrive after Honey G and Ed Balls left their respective shows on the same night.

Sunday night's X Factor results saw the final five acts face a public vote after singing twice to make it through to the semi-finals.

Nicole Sherzinger's Matt Terry, Sharon Osbourne's Saara Aaalto and Honey G, Simon Cowell's Emily Middlemas and Louis Walsh's 5 After Midnight were pitted against one another in the live episode.

Newly reformed boyband Busted, Clean Bandit ft Anne Marie and Sean Paul also performed on the night.

Honey G, who was 'ambushed' onstage by pranksters after her Saturday night performance, attemped her interpretation of Tupac's 'California Love', which she had already performed in October, but the judges chose to send her home in favour of 5 After Midnight.

X Factor fans rejoiced at the news that the controversial contestant would no longer be appearing on the show.

Was waiting for Honey G to rip off her cap,say everything was a satirical protest and shout "Black lives matter" sadly that didn't happen. — Clara Amfo (@claraamfo) November 27, 2016

#Xfactor The pain I felt watching that Honey G performance was horrid... I just called my lawyer to see if I can sue for damages... 😩 — Charlie Sloth (@CharlieSloth) November 27, 2016

Honey G and Ed Balls gone. It's taken a long time but the public have finally woken up to the dangers of voting for the fun, stupid choice. — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) November 27, 2016

Honey G soon to be appearing in a Panto near you. "Where's your career? It's behind you" #XFactor — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) November 27, 2016

Meanwhile on Strictly Come Dancing, Ed Balls became the 10th celebrity to leave the dance competition.

The former Labour shadow chancellor lost a dance-off on Sunday night to Judge Robert Rinder.

Despite consistently being down at the bottom of the leaderboard, Balls was saved week after week by the public vote.

But his tango to '(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction' by The Rolling Stones failed to top Judge Rinder's rumba to 'Lean On Me' by Bill Withers with his partner Oksana Platero.

Balls told Strictly co-presenter Tess Daly: "If people watching have had half the fun I've had learning to dance with Katya then they must have had a complete blast because it's been such a fabulous thing.





"The judges, the supporters, the make up team, the wardropbe, in particular that band are the best in the world. It's just wonderful.:

He kept the highest praise for his dancing partner: "Above all, the only reason we have been able to learn and entertain is because of Katya, and it's her first series. She is going to go on to be a total dynamite, knock-out Strictly star, she is just the best there is. Absolutely amazing. She is utterly brilliant."