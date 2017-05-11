A porn star who featured in Netflix series Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On has claimed she is “living in fear” after her real name was revealed by the streaming service.
Gia Paige was just one person who appeared in the six-part follow up to 2015 documentary Hot Girls Wanted which looks at women working in the sex trade, appearing in an episode which explored racism within the porn industry.
The adult star's real first and middle names were used in the episode titled 'Money Shot' - something Paige claims she didn't give her consent to.
“There are many dangers of having your identity exposed as a sex worker," she told The Daily Dot. “Someone figured out my last name and did extensive research on me and all of my family. They've been sending all of them envelopes filled with photos of me from the industry.”
Paige alleges that producers had promised to cut an "uncomfortable“ segment which saw the actress coaxed to talk about her family. The moment ended up in the finished product.
She continued: "Some stranger knows where all of my family is. I can't put that kind of fear and anxiety into words."
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, which is available to view on Netflix now, is described as “an exploration of the intersection of sex and technology." The creators remain adamant that the documentary "abided by standard of filmmaking" and that all performers signed a release form
