A porn star who featured in Netflix series Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On has claimed she is “living in fear” after her real name was revealed by the streaming service.

Gia Paige was just one person who appeared in the six-part follow up to 2015 documentary Hot Girls Wanted which looks at women working in the sex trade, appearing in an episode which explored racism within the porn industry.

The adult star's real first and middle names were used in the episode titled 'Money Shot' - something Paige claims she didn't give her consent to.

Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for







14 show all Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for

























1/14 A Series of Unfortunate Events: season 1 Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Malina Wiessman, Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Patrick Warburton Release date: Out now

2/14 Riverdale: season 1 Starring: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Srpuse, Mädchen Amick Release date: New episodes every Friday

3/14 iBoy Starring: Bill Milner, Maisie Williams, Miranda Richardson Release date: Out now

4/14 Santa Clarita Diet: season 1 Starring: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Nathan Fillion, Patton Oswalt Release date: 3 February

5/14 Ultimate Beastmaster Hosted by: Terry Crews Release date: 24 February

6/14 Love: season 2 Starring: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Claudia O'Doherty Release date: 10 March

7/14 Iron Fist: season 1 Starring: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Rosario Dawson Release date: 17 March

8/14 Sense8: season 2 Starring: Toby Onwumere, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton Release date: 5 May

9/14 House of Cards: season 5 Starring: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Neve Campbell, Joel Kinnaman Release date: 31 May

10/14 Dear White People: season 1 Starring: Antoinette Robertson, Brandon P Bell, Logan Browning Release date: TBC

11/14 Okja Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito Release date: TBC

12/14 Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, Alyssa Milano, Jai Courtney Release date: TBC

13/14 Master of None: season 2 Starring: Aziz Ansari Release date: TBC

14/14 Stranger Things: season 2 Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown Release date: TBC

“There are many dangers of having your identity exposed as a sex worker," she told The Daily Dot. “Someone figured out my last name and did extensive research on me and all of my family. They've been sending all of them envelopes filled with photos of me from the industry.”

Paige alleges that producers had promised to cut an "uncomfortable“ segment which saw the actress coaxed to talk about her family. The moment ended up in the finished product.

HEY @hotgirlswanted REMEMEBER WHEN YOU PROMISED TO CUT MY PART BC YOU WERE TRYING TO MAKE ME TALK ABOUT MY FAMILY AND I WAS UNCOMFORTABLE — Baeelzebub (@GiaPaige) April 23, 2017



She continued: "Some stranger knows where all of my family is. I can't put that kind of fear and anxiety into words."

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, which is available to view on Netflix now, is described as “an exploration of the intersection of sex and technology." The creators remain adamant that the documentary "abided by standard of filmmaking" and that all performers signed a release form