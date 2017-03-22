Netflix has always taken risks with their programming. Just look at Making a Murderer, their acclaimed documentary series that became an internet sensation following positive reviews.

The streaming service has now turned the critically acclaimed documentary Hot Girls Wanted - which focussed on young adults in the pornographic industry - into a six-part anthology series.

Produced by Rashida Jones, Jill Bauer and Ronna Gradus, Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On is an “unflinchingly honest series” that tells the personal stories about people whose “lives are affected by the explosion of the Internet where social media, pornography and virtual relationships are all just a click away.”

According to the official synopses, each episode will explore different ways in which sex and technology have effected people’s lives, whether that be connection, disconnection, self-promotion, race and gender politics.

Turned On is not the first film Netflix has turned into a TV series: the award-winning satirical drama Dear White People has been turned into 10 episodes, reaching the streaming service 28 April.

Before then, Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On reaches Netflix 21 April.