As is the norm with new seasons of television shows, old cast members depart to make way for new additions - House of Cards is no different.

Netflix announced last month (on Donald Trump's inauguration day, no less) that its political drama, starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, will return in May, three months later than usual.

While it's abundantly clear the two leads will be starring, it's currently only expected that other cast members including Michael Kelly (Doug Stamper), Joel Kinnaman (Will Conway) and Neve Campbell (LeAnn Harvey) will be showing up.

New cast additions have been confirmed, however; Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott will be joining the show for its upcoming fifth season.

Patricia Clarkson in House of Cards season 5

Emmy award-winning actor Clarkson's previous credits include Six Feet Under and Shutter Island, while Scott has previously starred in Damages and The Amazing Spider-Man (he played Peter Parker's father). It is currently unknown who they'll be playing but going by this, they look like aides of some description.

The new season will pick up where the last left off - with the President and First Lady deciding to take the country to war in order to boost approval ratings as election season approaches.

Campbell Scott and Joel Kinnaman in House of Cards season 5

Remy Danton actor Mahershala Ali - who is currently Oscar-nominated for his role in Moonlight - will not be returning.

House of Cards season five will arrive on Netflix on 31 May 2017.