Through his terrifying role as Ramsey Bolton in Game of Thrones, Iwan Rheon has proven himself a formidable villain.
Marvel Studios are no doubt hoping the actor will tap into that dark side once more, casting Rheon as the villain in their upcoming Inhumans TV series.
Based on the Marvel comics of the same name, Inhumans focusses on a group of beings who possess superpowers, very much like the X-Men.
Inhuman recently appeared on the Marvel show Agents of SHIELD, with Chloe Bennet’s Quake being the most prominent.
In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6
In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6
-
1/34 Ramsay Bolton
Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife
-
2/34 Tommen Baratheon
Jumped out of a window
-
3/34 Rickon Stark
Shot by Ramsay with an arrow
-
4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle
Stabbed by little birds
-
5/34 Loras Tyrell
Wildfire
-
6/34 Alliser Thorne
Hung
-
7/34 Olly
Hung #F*ckOlly
-
8/34 Walder Frey
Ticked off the list
-
9/34 Shaggydog
Head cut off
-
10/34 Summer
Ripped apart by White Walkers
-
11/34 High Sparrow
Wildfire
-
12/34 The Blackfish
Killed off-screen…
-
13/34 Hodor
Hold the door…
-
14/34 Trystane Martell
Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes
-
15/34 Leaf
Blown up saving Bran
-
16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy
Fed to the hounds
-
17/34 Balon Greyjoy
Thrown off a bridge by his brother
-
18/34 Lady Crane
Fell off a chair
-
19/34 Mace Tyrell
Wildfire
-
20/34 The Waif
Killed in the dark by Arya Stark
-
21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers
Fray pie
-
22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister
Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire
-
23/34 Lem Lemoncloak
Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound
-
24/34 Brother Ray
Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang
-
25/34 Three-Eyed Raven
Killed by the Night’s King
-
26/34 Margaery Tyrell
Wildfire
-
27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro
Burnt by the Mother of Dragons
-
28/34 Roose Bolton
Stabbed in the chest by his own son
-
29/34 Kevan Lannister
Wildfire
-
30/34 Smalljon Umber
Beaten by Tormund
-
31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun
That Goddamn Ramsay again
-
32/34 Osha
Throat slit by Ramsay
-
33/34 Doran Martell
Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand
-
34/34 Areo Hotah
Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand
The upcoming show, however, will not focus on the same superheroes, instead, telling the story of Black Bolt, leader of the Inhumans, and his family.
Rheon will play Maximus the Mad, the young brother of Black Bolt, who has ‘genius-level intellect’ and the ability to ‘exchange his consciousness with another.’ While coming across as a man of the people, he secretly wants to take his brother’s place as leader of the Inhumans.
Head of Marvel Television and executive producer, Jeph Loeb, said of the casting: “Iwan’s ability to be charming, roguish, and still completely unexpectedly dangerous were all the different sides we needed to bring the character to life. We’re thrilled to have him on board.”
Inhumans will debut late this year, the first two episodes of which will premiere in IMAX cinemas across the country. Whether this will affect the fifth series of Agents of SHIELD is currently unknown.
- More about:
- Game of Thrones
- Agents of Shield
- Inhumans