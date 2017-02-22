  1. Culture
Game of Thrones actor Iwan Rheon cast as villain in Marvel's Inhumans

The actor will play Maximus the Mad

Through his terrifying role as Ramsey Bolton in Game of Thrones, Iwan Rheon has proven himself a formidable villain.

Marvel Studios are no doubt hoping the actor will tap into that dark side once more, casting Rheon as the villain in their upcoming Inhumans TV series.

Based on the Marvel comics of the same name, Inhumans focusses on a group of beings who possess superpowers, very much like the X-Men.

Inhuman recently appeared on the Marvel show Agents of SHIELD, with Chloe Bennet’s Quake being the most prominent. 

The upcoming show, however, will not focus on the same superheroes, instead, telling the story of Black Bolt, leader of the Inhumans, and his family.

Rheon will play Maximus the Mad, the young brother of Black Bolt, who has ‘genius-level intellect’ and the ability to ‘exchange his consciousness with another.’ While coming across as a man of the people, he secretly wants to take his brother’s place as leader of the Inhumans.

Head of Marvel Television and executive producer, Jeph Loeb, said of the casting: “Iwan’s ability to be charming, roguish, and still completely unexpectedly dangerous were all the different sides we needed to bring the character to life. We’re thrilled to have him on board.”

Inhumans will debut late this year, the first two episodes of which will premiere in IMAX cinemas across the country. Whether this will affect the fifth series of Agents of SHIELD is currently unknown.

