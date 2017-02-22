Through his terrifying role as Ramsey Bolton in Game of Thrones, Iwan Rheon has proven himself a formidable villain.

Marvel Studios are no doubt hoping the actor will tap into that dark side once more, casting Rheon as the villain in their upcoming Inhumans TV series.

Based on the Marvel comics of the same name, Inhumans focusses on a group of beings who possess superpowers, very much like the X-Men.

Inhuman recently appeared on the Marvel show Agents of SHIELD, with Chloe Bennet’s Quake being the most prominent.

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6







34 show all In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

































































1/34 Ramsay Bolton Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

2/34 Tommen Baratheon Jumped out of a window

3/34 Rickon Stark Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle Stabbed by little birds

5/34 Loras Tyrell Wildfire

6/34 Alliser Thorne Hung

7/34 Olly Hung #F*ckOlly

8/34 Walder Frey Ticked off the list

9/34 Shaggydog Head cut off

10/34 Summer Ripped apart by White Walkers

11/34 High Sparrow Wildfire

12/34 The Blackfish Killed off-screen…

13/34 Hodor Hold the door…

14/34 Trystane Martell Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

15/34 Leaf Blown up saving Bran

16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy Fed to the hounds

17/34 Balon Greyjoy Thrown off a bridge by his brother

18/34 Lady Crane Fell off a chair

19/34 Mace Tyrell Wildfire

20/34 The Waif Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers Fray pie

22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

23/34 Lem Lemoncloak Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

24/34 Brother Ray Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

25/34 Three-Eyed Raven Killed by the Night’s King

26/34 Margaery Tyrell Wildfire

27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

28/34 Roose Bolton Stabbed in the chest by his own son

29/34 Kevan Lannister Wildfire

30/34 Smalljon Umber Beaten by Tormund

31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun That Goddamn Ramsay again

32/34 Osha Throat slit by Ramsay

33/34 Doran Martell Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

34/34 Areo Hotah Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

The upcoming show, however, will not focus on the same superheroes, instead, telling the story of Black Bolt, leader of the Inhumans, and his family.

Rheon will play Maximus the Mad, the young brother of Black Bolt, who has ‘genius-level intellect’ and the ability to ‘exchange his consciousness with another.’ While coming across as a man of the people, he secretly wants to take his brother’s place as leader of the Inhumans.

Head of Marvel Television and executive producer, Jeph Loeb, said of the casting: “Iwan’s ability to be charming, roguish, and still completely unexpectedly dangerous were all the different sides we needed to bring the character to life. We’re thrilled to have him on board.”

Inhumans will debut late this year, the first two episodes of which will premiere in IMAX cinemas across the country. Whether this will affect the fifth series of Agents of SHIELD is currently unknown.