Over the course of 13 hours, Iron First - the fifth instalment in Marvel’s Netflix series - managed to pack in numerous Easter Eggs and references to the great Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Comic book sleuths have compiled numerous lists, gathering up all the best secrets hidden within the series, ranging from posters of Stan Lee to characters from the source material.

For those who haven’t watched Iron Fist in its entirety and don’t want to be spoiled turn away now as minor SPOILERS ahead.

One of the most notable references one of the Avengers themselves - The Hulk. “You have more YouTube views than that incredible green guy,” one Rand-Meachum advisor tells Joy and Ward, nodding to the hero.

Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for







14 show all Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for

























1/14 A Series of Unfortunate Events: season 1 Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Malina Wiessman, Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Patrick Warburton Release date: Out now

2/14 Riverdale: season 1 Starring: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Srpuse, Mädchen Amick Release date: New episodes every Friday

3/14 iBoy Starring: Bill Milner, Maisie Williams, Miranda Richardson Release date: Out now

4/14 Santa Clarita Diet: season 1 Starring: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Nathan Fillion, Patton Oswalt Release date: 3 February

5/14 Ultimate Beastmaster Hosted by: Terry Crews Release date: 24 February

6/14 Love: season 2 Starring: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Claudia O'Doherty Release date: 10 March

7/14 Iron Fist: season 1 Starring: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Rosario Dawson Release date: 17 March

8/14 Sense8: season 2 Starring: Toby Onwumere, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton Release date: 5 May

9/14 House of Cards: season 5 Starring: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Neve Campbell, Joel Kinnaman Release date: 31 May

10/14 Dear White People: season 1 Starring: Antoinette Robertson, Brandon P Bell, Logan Browning Release date: TBC

11/14 Okja Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito Release date: TBC

12/14 Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, Alyssa Milano, Jai Courtney Release date: TBC

13/14 Master of None: season 2 Starring: Aziz Ansari Release date: TBC

14/14 Stranger Things: season 2 Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown Release date: TBC

Also referenced is ‘the incident,’ AKA when a huge hole in the sky let thousands of aliens trampled over New York, as seen in The Avengers. The moment happens in episode two when Danny’s doctor says: “I do know that ever since the incident, I’m seeing a lot more people who honestly believe they have superpowers.”

Then, of course, there are nods to the other three Defenders. Daredevil’s name is said when Danny climbs Harold’s building, Ward saying he did so like “goddamn Daredevil.”

Joy, meanwhile, hints that Jessica Jones helped her find incriminating evidence on Rand Enterprises, telling her brother: “I hired a private detective to do a little digging a while ago. She was worth every penny… when she was sober.”

Marvel's Iron Fist - Trailer

Also, one of the show’s main characters Jeri Hogarth - played by the ever wonderful Carrie-Ann Moss - returns from Jessica Jones to defend Danny.

Finally, Luke Cage is mentioned by Madame Gao (who was also in Daredevil and is suspected to be comic book character Crane Mother) who calls out the “man with unbreakable skin”.

Meanwhile, Claire Temple/Night Nurse, who has been in all five series, uses Cage’s catchphrase “sweet Christmas” and is shown to be in correspondence with Cage.

For more easter eggs, check out the video below, which does an excellent job of compiling most of the above and more into 10 minutes.

Iron Fist has received some quite scathing reviews from critics, The Independent calling it Netflix and Marvel’s first dud.