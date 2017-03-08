Today (8 March) marks International Women's Day 2017, and to celebrate, Netflix has released a featurette focussed on Marvel’s Iron Fist’s leading lady, Colleen Wing.

The Independent is premiering the new footage, which includes interviews with actor Jessica Henwick, Iron Fist himself Finn Jones, and showcases the character’s kick-ass story.

In short, we see Colleen teaching in a dojo but doing street fighting on the side to survive. Eventually, her and Danny’s paths cross and they team together.

The show’s official synopses reads: “Returning to New York City after being missing for years, Daniel Rand fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his incredible kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.”

Iron Fist marks the third instalment in Netflix’s Marvel series, following on from the critically acclaimed Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage. All four characters will appear in the upcoming Avengers-style team-up series The Defenders.

All 13 episodes of Marvel’s Iron Fist will premiere exclusively on Netflix on March 17.