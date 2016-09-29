If you’re an It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia fan, chances are “The Nightman Cometh” is your favourite episode. Why? Because it somehow crushes everything great about the show into a single 22-minute long episode featuring a hilarious musical.

From family arguments to Charlie’s love for the Waitress, long-running story arcs come together in one stage-play about a Coffee Shop Princess who is in love with a small man.

Turns out, Charlie Day and the gang are looking to recreate the episode’s magic with yet another It’s Always Sunny musical episode.

Speaking to Red Carpet Roxy (via Uproxx), Day said of the next season: “It’s a funny year. You can expect to see some of the UFC, you can expect to see an entire musical episode, guest starring from Scott Bakula, you can expect to see us at a water park, you can expect a very funny season.”

Sounds like the recipe to another bunch of classic episodes. You can watch previous episodes of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia on Netflix now.