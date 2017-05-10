The announcement from the White House that FBI Director James Comey has been fired from his position has sent shockwaves around Washington, and raised plenty of eyebrows elsewhere.

Comey, who was leading an investigation into alleged links between Trump's team and Russia, has been "terminated and removed from office", Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement.

Trump was said to have acted on "clear recommendations" from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Comey has been a controversial figure amongst both Democrats and Republicans - with the former for his curiously-timed letters about Hillary Clinton's private email server, and the latter for recent investigations into alleged ties with Russia.

Since the news broke, a number of high profile figures in the entertainment world have reacted to Comey's firing on social media.

TRUMP FIRES COMEY! ABSOLUTE OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE! ABSOLUTE EVIL! ?8^¥ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 9, 2017

COMEY FIRED! Dirty, corrupt things afoot. The truth will all come out. The unraveling continues... Hold the election over. Dirty. Corrupt. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 9, 2017

If Comey was fired based on Jeff Sessions' suggestion, that can only mean Comey was planning to help black people vote. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 9, 2017

(Michael Rooker from JFK voice): This's crazy! This's CRAZY! https://t.co/s5rFcKJgY2 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 9, 2017

"Nothin To See Here"

-yall's government — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) May 9, 2017

Impeach him — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 9, 2017

context is 🔑👁 — Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 9, 2017

TV hosts have also responded. The Daily Show's Trevor Noah taped a new episode moments after the news broke and said: "You can't just fire the FBI director. If he's gone, who's going to investigate Russia's ties to... oh."

Meanwhile Jimmy Kimmel opened his Late Night show on ABC by saying: "He fired the director of the FBI, while the director was investigating [Trump's] people and possible collusion with Russia.

Jimmy Kimmel on James Comey firing: 'This is the kind of thing dictators do'

"That's kind of like OJ firing Judge Ito halfway through the trial. This is unbelievable. This is the kind of thing dictators do."

Democrat Senator Nick Durbin has called on the White House to clarify whether the investigation will continue, and added that "any attempt to stop or undermine the FBI probe would raise grave constitutional issues".

Representative John Conyers, senior Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said: "[Today's] actions by President Trump completely obliterates any semblance of an independent investigation into Russian efforts to influence our election, and places our nation on the verge of a constitutional crisis."

The White House has indicated that a search for a new FBI director will begin "immediately".

Trevor Noah on Comey firing: 'If he’s gone, who is going to investigate Russia’s ties to – oh!'

Comey himself reportedly thought his removal was a prank, and learned that he had been sacked from TV news coverage while he was addressing employees in LA.

It is the second time in US history that a President has fired an FBI director.