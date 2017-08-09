James Corden has provided an update on the future of the Carpool Karaoke TV series episode featuring Chester Bennington.

The Linkin Park frontman filmed an episode of the new music show ahead of his death bu suicide last month, and now Corden has stated that the singer's family will decide whether his segment will make it to screens.

“We will approach it in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled,” Corden told the Associated Press.

“We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because I don’t think there’s any other way we could deal with it. It’s a tragedy.”

The first episode of Apple Music's new Carpool Karaoke series - based on the popular segment from Corden's US chat show - began last night with Will Smith.

Bennington's widow Talinda expressed her gratitude over Corden's words on Twitter.

The nu-metal pioneer was found dead in his Los Angeles home on the 53rd birthday of his close friend Chris Cornell, the Soundgarden frontman who died by suicide in May - something prevention experts believe may bear some importance.

Following his death, Bennington's Linkin Park band mates created a suicide prevention website where fans can leave their own tributes as well as seek advice should they need it.

Bennington's final purchase was seemingly revealed earlier this week leading many to believe he may have been setting up his wife and six children for life ahead of his death.