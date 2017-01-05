Following George Michael’s tragic death on Christmas Day, numerous fans began sharing the ‘very first Carpool Karaoke’ with James Corden.

On his first Late Late Show of 2017, Corden paid tribute to Michael, explaining how the sketch came about. Apparently, Michael agreed to take part in the Red Nose Day segment but wanted to talk to Corden in detail about it, calling the actor from Australia at 3am, London time.

“We talked about music, and I felt very privileged to be able to tell him how much his music meant to me,” Corden said of the one-hour phone call.

In the sketch, which Corden decided to play on the show, the now-late night host played his famous Gavin and Stacey character Smithy.

“It was the first time I’d ever sung in a car with anybody, and it’s become quite a big part of my life now,” alluding to the huge popularity of his Carpool Karaoke.

Corden also revealed that many celebrities were hesitant to take part in the sketch: it wasn’t until his team sent them the clip featuring Michael that they took the idea seriously.

This included first guest Mariah Carey, who apparently told Corden: “If it’s good enough for George, then it’s good enough for me.” Watch his tribute below.

Along with raising money for charity by volunteering to help with Red Nose Day, Michael was also among part of the original Band Aid line-up who sang "Do They Know It's Christmas?”