Remember the Friends theme song? For fans of the show, it’s hard to forget euphoria after hearing “I’ll Be There For You” before a brand new episode.

Turns out, the show’s actors really didn’t enjoy American duo The Rembrandts’ opening number. Appearing on The One Show, Jennifer Aniston - who played Rachel - recalled how the cast really feels about the song.

"No-one was really a big fan of that theme song,” she confessed, to which presenter Alex Jones said: "Oh, you've shocked us now Jennifer.”

The news will hardly shock most considering Anniston likely heard the song hundreds of times while filming the 236 episodes of Friends.

Friends theme song - I'll be there for you - official music video HQ

"I don't mean to say that,” the actor continued. "We felt it was a little, I don't know. Dancing in a fountain felt sort of odd but we did it.”

While on the BBC show, Anniston also told of her addiction to watching old Friends episodes when they are on TV, saying: "I can't help it. First of all, I'm trying to remember which episode it is. Then, half of the time I'm saying to myself, 'I don't remember that!’ It's just that you can get sucked in to the nostalgia of it.”

Best celebrity cameos in Friends







1/20 Brad Pitt, series 8 Brad Pitt played Will Colbert, the boy Rachel used to bully at school (we know, how could she?). The pair were still married in real life at the time

2/20 Robin Williams, series 3 Robin Williams and Billy Crystal played best friends who crashed the iconic orange couch in Friends coffee shop Central Perk (awkward). Williams' character began stressing over his suspicions that his wife was cheating on him, while the bemused group of friends listened in

3/20 Freddie Prinze Jr, series 9 Freddie Prinze Jr played Rachel and Ross' male nanny Sandy, much to Ross' initial disapproval. He had a tendency to cry but put on flute and puppet shows for Emma

4/20 Charlie Sheen, series 2 Charlie Sheen played Phoebe's former Navy man lover Ryan in 'The One with the Chicken Pox'. Ross' son Ben had chicken pox and the couple, who had never had the virus, ended up falling ill. Needless to say, Ryan didn't show up again

5/20 Danny Devito, series 10 Danny Devito starred as 50-year-old stripper 'Officer Roy Goodbody' at Phoebe's bachelorette party. He broke down in tears after the friends were initially unimpressed, bu then Phoebe told him to give it his all...

6/20 Elle Macpherson, season 6 Model Elle Macpherson made an appearance as Janine Lecroix, Joey's roommate and eventual girlfriend. No, we weren't quite convinced by that one either...

7/20 Jennifer Saunders, series 4 Absolutely Fabulous' Jennifer Saunders starred as Ross' mother-in-law to be, Emily's mother Andrea. Let's just say it's a good job he said the wrong name at the wedding

8/20 Bruce Willis, series 6 Bruce Willis starred as the father of Ross' girlfriend Elizabeth. He did not like Ross. In fact, he really, really didn't like Ross. But he did like Rachel. So that was all a bit awkward

9/20 Brooke Shields, series 2 Brooke Shields made one of the early cameo appearances as Joey's crazy stalker Erica. She believed he was actually Dr Drake Ramoray, the character he played on Days of Our Lives. Then there was some hand licking...

10/20 Alec Baldwin, series 8 Alec Baldwin played Phoebe's new boyfriend Parker in 'The One in Massapequa'. He drove everyone mad with his incessant OTT compliments and Phoebe demanded he 'be much less happy'

11/20 Sean Penn, series 8 Sean Penn played the fiance of Phoebe's twin sister Ursula. But when Phoebe met her brother-in-law to be she found out that Ursula had lied to him about, well, pretty much everything

12/20 Denise Richards, series 7 Denise Richards appeared in 'The One With Ross And Monica's Cousin' as Cassie. The Gellers hadn't seen her in years and her utter gorgeousness caused Ross to overstep the mark. To be fair, we don't blame him

13/20 Julia Roberts, series 2 Don't believe that Julia Roberts would ever date Chandler? That's because her character Susie 'Underpants' Moss was out for revenge after Chandler pulled up her skirt at school. He ended up wearing nothing but her knickers in a restaurant toilet

14/20 Jennifer Coolidge, season 10 As Phoebe and Monica's old roommate Amanda, Jennifer Coolidge was a bit of a handful (ok, that's an understatement). 'Look at me!'; 'Smell my neck!' were just some of her remarks. And then she went and told Monica that Phoebe had once attempted to 'cut her out'

15/20 Winona Ryder, series seven Winona Ryder played Melissa, one of Rachel's old school friends. The pair had shared a kiss during a sorority party. Years later, Melissa declared her undying love. Rachel said: 'I'm just a good kisser'

16/20 Greg Kinnear, series 10 Greg Kinnear played the boyfriend of Ross' new flame Charlie. Dr Benjamin Hobart was a Nobel Peace Prize-winning paleontologist - who also happened to run the grant committee Ross had applied to. Dr Hobart wanted Ross to break up with Charlie; but then Charlie realised she still loved him and they got together anyway

17/20 Paul Rudd, series 9 and 10 Paul Rudd played Mike Hannigan, Phoebe's boyfriend and eventual husband. They met after Joey failed to set up a blind date for his friend and then randomly shouted out 'Mike' in Central Perk. Well, it's an alternative to Tinder...

18/20 Dakota Fanning, series 10 Dakota Fanning played the precocious daughter of a couple whose house Monica and Chandler were viewing. She befriended Joey, who wasn't too happy about his friends moving to the suburbs

19/20 Jeff Goldblum, series 9 Jeff Goldblum played director Leonard Hayes. He was seriously impressed by Joey's audition for his play, but didn't realise his agitated performance was fuelled by a desperate need to pee. Until Joey relieved himself when the pair hugged...

20/20 Christina Applegate, series 9 Christina Applegate played Rachel's younger sister Amy. Rachel and Ross got pretty mad when she mistook Emma for a boy and kept calling her Emmitt. She insulted everyone else to boot

In other recent Friends news, the UK’s favourite character from the US sitcom was revealed, with David Schwimmer’s Ross Geller emerging triumphant.