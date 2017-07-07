Run the Jewels previously backed Jeremy Corbyn, and now it's time for the Labour leader to show that pop cultural endorsement works both ways.

Asked if he'd been watching ITV2 surprise sensation Love Island by The Tab, Corbyn replied: "No I haven't, but I've been advised that Marcel needs a vote. He needs a vote."

Whichever advisor briefed Corbyn on this important debate, if you're reading this, ask for a raise. Right now.

Corbin even had an early 2000s R&B joke ready, in reference to Marcel's Blazin' Squad origins.

"He needs a bit of help; he needs a bit of, shall I say..." Corbyn added, pausing for dramatic effect, "TLC."

