Going out about our daily lives as we do, it’s easy to forget that, over on ITV, Jeremy Kyle is still getting reliably outraged at working class people on a daily basis.

I’m convinced he’s going to snap one day and supernova, possibly engulfing most of the greater London area, and there was more evidence to back this up yesterday during the excellently titled debate: ‘Accept I’m with your daughter and I don’t want to sleep with you!’

Asked why she doesn’t “damn well work” and set an example for her children, the mother said she’s “got a dog to look after, how does a dog get walked if you’re at work?”

Jezza paused, trying to digest this question for a few moments, seething, before going full Nicolas Cage (around 3 mins in below).

The face of taxpayer outrage



“HOW DOES A DOG GET WALKED IF YOU’RE AT WORK?!” he screamed. “SELL THE DOG AND GO TO WORK AND PAY FOR YOUR OWN LIFESTYLE!”

He then did a piece to camera, declaring “the world’s gone nuts”.

I highly recommend watching it back at 0.5 speed to really accentuate his rage.