Jimmy Kimmel Live asks couples if they had sex last night on Valentine’s Day, awkwardness ensues

With all the forced romance and high expectation dates, Valentine’s Day can end up being the antithesis of sexy, and many couples probably just end up falling asleep (if they manage not to end up fighting).

It was insanely cruel, then, that for his latest Pedestrian Question, Jimmy Kimmel took to the streets and asked people if they had sex last night (the morning after Valentine’s Day).

Respondents were taken aback by the question but surprisingly game, one girl even grading her boyfriend’s performance (“9.2”, as if he was a Pitchfork album review).

It was Eric won the segment, though, initially saying no, only to decide: “Oh as a matter of fact I did! Yes I remember now it was in the morning!”

Pedestrian Question - Did You Have Sex Last Night?

A previous edition saw Kimmel ask couples how many times they have sex a month.