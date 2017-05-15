Last week, Joanna Lumley caused upset by claiming Idris Elba could not play James Bond because the British actor does not fit Ian Fleming’s description of the character.
Speaking at the BAFTA TV Awards while picking up the Fellowship Award, Lumley spoke about diversity, and how the television industry doesn’t discriminate.
“This is, for me, paradise, because I’m here where I wanted to be,” she told the audience. “What I mean by that is I am in the company that I wish to keep ever since I was young.
“I wanted to be with people who have left race and religion and age and gender and shoe size and things outside the door when they came.
“People in our profession don't have those discriminations. I wanted to be with those people, I wanted to hang out with the boys in the band. I wanted to be part of the sisterhood.”
BAFTAs 2017 winners - in pictures
BAFTAs 2017 winners - in pictures
-
1/14
Joanna Lumley with the Fellowship award at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017
Rex
-
2/14
David Haye presents the award for Best Sport for The Open in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017
Ian West/PA Wire
-
3/14
Wunmi Mosaku with the Supporting Actress award for 'Damilola, Our Loved Boy' at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017
Rex
-
4/14
Actor Adeel Akhtar poses with his Bafta for Best Leading Actor at the British Academy Television Awards 2017
Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
-
5/14
Sarah Lancashire with the award for Best Actress in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017
PA
-
6/14
Phoebe Waller-Bridge with the award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017
Ian West/PA Wire
-
7/14
Tom Hollander winner of Best Supporting Actor award for the 'Night Manager' at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017
Rex
-
8/14
Presented by Katie Piper and Stacey Dooley, Winners of the Single documentary award, 'Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed' with the PANORAMA Production Team at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards
Rex
-
9/14
Andy Worboys, Nicholas Bennett, Daniel Gordon, Andy Boag, Phil Scraton, Tim Atack and John Battsek, winners of the Single Documentary award for 'Hillsborough', pose in the Winner's room at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards
Dave Benett/Getty Images
-
10/14
Charlie Brooker with the award for Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017
Ian West/PA Wire
-
11/14
Victoria Derbyshire with her News Coverage award at theVirgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017
Rex
-
12/14
TV presenters Ant and Dec pose with their Bafta for Best Live Event at the British Academy Television Awards at the Royal Festival Hall
Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
-
13/14
Comedian Michael McIntyre poses with his Bafta for Best Entertainment Performance at the British Academy Television Awards
Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
-
14/14
Nicola Shindler, Siobhan Finneran, Sarah Lancashire and Con O'Neill - Best Drama - Happy Valley
Rex
She concluded: “I wanted to be in this great circus, in this fellowship. And now I’m standing here with my gorgeous family, my beloved friends, and I couldn’t be happier.”
Lumley also thanked Absolutely Fabulous co-star Jennifer Saunders and thanked the audience. Other winners on the night included Happy Valley, the BBC show scooping the most awards. Here’s the winners’ list in full.
- More about:
- Bafta TV 2017
- BAFTAs 2017
- BAFTA
- Joanna Lumley