Last week, Joanna Lumley caused upset by claiming Idris Elba could not play James Bond because the British actor does not fit Ian Fleming’s description of the character.

Speaking at the BAFTA TV Awards while picking up the Fellowship Award, Lumley spoke about diversity, and how the television industry doesn’t discriminate.

“This is, for me, paradise, because I’m here where I wanted to be,” she told the audience. “What I mean by that is I am in the company that I wish to keep ever since I was young.

“I wanted to be with people who have left race and religion and age and gender and shoe size and things outside the door when they came.

“People in our profession don't have those discriminations. I wanted to be with those people, I wanted to hang out with the boys in the band. I wanted to be part of the sisterhood.”

BAFTAs 2017 winners - in pictures







14 show all BAFTAs 2017 winners - in pictures

























1/14 Joanna Lumley with the Fellowship award at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Rex

2/14 David Haye presents the award for Best Sport for The Open in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Ian West/PA Wire

3/14 Wunmi Mosaku with the Supporting Actress award for 'Damilola, Our Loved Boy' at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Rex

4/14 Actor Adeel Akhtar poses with his Bafta for Best Leading Actor at the British Academy Television Awards 2017 Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

5/14 Sarah Lancashire with the award for Best Actress in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 PA

6/14 Phoebe Waller-Bridge with the award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Ian West/PA Wire

7/14 Tom Hollander winner of Best Supporting Actor award for the 'Night Manager' at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Rex

8/14 Presented by Katie Piper and Stacey Dooley, Winners of the Single documentary award, 'Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed' with the PANORAMA Production Team at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards Rex

9/14 Andy Worboys, Nicholas Bennett, Daniel Gordon, Andy Boag, Phil Scraton, Tim Atack and John Battsek, winners of the Single Documentary award for 'Hillsborough', pose in the Winner's room at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards Dave Benett/Getty Images

10/14 Charlie Brooker with the award for Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Ian West/PA Wire

11/14 Victoria Derbyshire with her News Coverage award at theVirgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Rex

12/14 TV presenters Ant and Dec pose with their Bafta for Best Live Event at the British Academy Television Awards at the Royal Festival Hall Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

13/14 Comedian Michael McIntyre poses with his Bafta for Best Entertainment Performance at the British Academy Television Awards Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

14/14 Nicola Shindler, Siobhan Finneran, Sarah Lancashire and Con O'Neill - Best Drama - Happy Valley Rex

She concluded: “I wanted to be in this great circus, in this fellowship. And now I’m standing here with my gorgeous family, my beloved friends, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Lumley also thanked Absolutely Fabulous co-star Jennifer Saunders and thanked the audience. Other winners on the night included Happy Valley, the BBC show scooping the most awards. Here’s the winners’ list in full.