Jodie Whittaker gives first interview since Doctor Who casting

When the BBC announced Jodie Whittaker as the next Doctor Who there was outrage online, one former Doctor — Peter Davison — saying the casting meant the “loss of a role model for boys”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 6 in her first interview following the casting, Whittaker, the first female to take on the role and Peter Capaldi’s replacement, said she stayed away from social media, managing to miss the criticism.

“I’ve missed a lot of the fun stuff, and probably the bad stuff, because I’m not on any type of social media and never have been,” she said.

“If I get sent something it’s a mate screen-grabbing something, and they obviously edit. But there’s an amazing video of a young girl watching it and finding out that it’s [Doctor Who] being played by a girl. Seeing things like that are really amazing.”

Doctor Who series 9 guest cast







13 show all Doctor Who series 9 guest cast























1/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Reece Shearsmith

2/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Bethany Black Channel 4

3/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Elaine Tan Getty Images

4/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Maisie Williams Getty Images

5/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Paul Kaye Rex

6/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Morven Christie (left) in The Sinking of the Laconia

7/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cas Rufus Hound Getty Images

8/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Rebecca Front Channel 4

9/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Arsher Ali Rex Features

10/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Steven Robertson Rex Features

11/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Colin McFarlane Rex Features

12/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Sophie Stone Rex Features

13/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Neil Fingleton Rex Features

Whittaker also spoke about how, growing up, these types of roles — such as playing a time-travelling alien with two hearts — seemed untouchable by women, saying it never seemed “in the realm of possibility, ever.”

“The people that are in these roles, that we’re excited about, or passionate, or that that we look up to, don’t always have to tick the same box, and that’s what’s really incredible about it.”

On the initial casting, she added: “It was incredibly emotional because my entire life, as a child, all I ever wanted to be was be an actor, and I wanted to do it because I wanted to play pretend, and that is the ultimate.

“I’m about to play an alien, a time lord. And that as a girl? Who knew? That’s incredible and really emotional because of that.”