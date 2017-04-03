John Oliver may have started this season Last Week Tonight hoping to not talk about President Donald Trump every week, but with so much controversy, it’s been difficult not to.

This week, Oliver decided to tackle the Russian scandal, AKA “Stupid Watergate,” named as such “because it has all the potential consequences of Watergate, but everyone involved is really stupid.”

The ex-Community actor honed in on House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (“the most ‘Devin’ Devin in the history of Devins”), who allegedly had evidence backing up Trump’s claims Obama used wiretapping during the election campaign.

However, it quickly unravelled that Nunes - who is leading investigations into Trump’s Russian ties - was citing sources that came from the White House. That, however, didn’t stop Nunes rushing to the White House to tell Trump about the ‘evidence’.

“Okay so, to recap: Devin Nunes took what appears to be an unnecessary trip to tell what appears to be unimportant news to what may have been the source of the news itself,” Oliver said. “So what Nunes brought to light has turned out to be a bunch of smoke and mirrors as convoluted as it is pointless. Truly, it is now the Now You See Me of revelations.”

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







8 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued













1/8 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

2/8 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

3/8 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

4/8 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

5/8 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

6/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

7/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

8/8 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

“But wait, because Stupid Watergate found a way to get even stupider,” Oliver explained. “The surveillance Nunes was studying concerned the Trump transition team, of which one member was – yeah, you guessed it ­– Devin f*cking Nunes. Which seems like a pretty clear conflict of interest.”

Oliver capped off the opening monologue by targeting one last Republican: Ted Yoho, who attempted to defend Nunes by saying Congress members work for the President, rather than constituents.

“No! You absolutely do not! You do one of them, and explicitly not the other! That is literally the point of Congress!” Oliver continued: “And that’s why this story is Stupid Watergate: It could very well take down the government. But nobody involved understands why – or how to cover it up – or what the government f*cking is! Or, possibly, how to breathe without getting regular reminders.”

In previous weeks, Oliver has targeted Trump over *that* handshake with Angela Merkel, the American Health Care Act, and - of course - Stupid Watergate.