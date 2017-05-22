John Oliver devours Donald Trump’s 'absolutely insane' last seven days

“Last Week Tonight is actually going to talk about the last week tonight,” started John Oliver. “Because the last seven days have been absolutely insane.”

“We have to track the latest developments in ‘Stupid Watergate’, a scandal with all the potential ramifications of Watergate but where everyone involved is stupid and bad at everything.”

Of course, the comedian was talking about Donald Trump’s whirlwind week, kickstarting on Monday with revelations the President revealed ‘code-word’ classified information to the Russians.

“You should not even share those secrets with your closest friends which, of course, in Trump’s case is the caddie he calls Stave even though his name is Doug, a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken, and the ghost of Roger Ailes.”

Despite one news pundit calling the revelation seismic, the James Comey memo on Tuesday, claiming Trump asked him to stop investigating National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, overshadowed everything.

1/11 Paul Manafort Mr Manafort is a Republican strategist and former Trump campaign manager. He resigned from that post over questions about his extensive lobbying overseas, including in Ukraine where he represented pro-Russian interests. Getty Images

2/11 Mike Flynn Mr Flynn was named as Trump's national security adviser but was forced to resign from his post for inappropriate communication with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. He had misrepresented a conversation he had with Mr Kislyak to Vice President Mike Pence, telling him wrongly that he had not discussed sanctions with the Russian. Getty Images

3/11 Sergey Kislyak Mr Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the US, is at the centre of the web said to connect President Donald Trump's campaign with Russia. Reuters

4/11 Roger Stone Mr Stone is a former Trump adviser who worked on the political campaigns of Richard Nixon, George HW Bush, and Ronald Reagan. Mr Stone claimed repeatedly in the final months of the campaign that he had backchannel communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and that he knew the group was going to dump damaging documents to the campaign of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton - which did happen. Mr Stone also had contacts with the hacker Guccier 2.0 on Twitter, who claimed to have hacked the DNC and is linked to Russian intelligence services. Getty Images

5/11 Jeff Sessions The US attorney general was forced to recuse himself from the Trump-Russia investigation after it was learned that he had lied about meeting with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. Getty Images

6/11 Carter Page Mr Page is a former advisor to the Trump campaign and has a background working as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch. Mr Page met with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Mr Page had invested in oil companies connected to Russia and had admitted that US Russia sanctions had hurt his bottom line. Reuters

7/11 Jeffrey "JD" Gorden Mr Gordon met with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 Republian National Convention to discuss how the US and Russia could work together to combat Islamist extremism should then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump win the election. The meeting came days before a massive leak of DNC emails that has been connected to Russia. Creative Commons

8/11 Jared Kushner Mr Kushner is President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a key adviser to the White House. He met with a Russian banker appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December. Mr Kushner has said he did so in his role as an adviser to Mr Trump while the bank says he did so as a private developer. Mr Kushner has also volunteered to testify in the Senate about his role helping to arrange meetings between Trump advisers and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. Getty Images

9/11 James Comey Mr Comey was fired from his post as head of the FBI by President Donald Trump. The timing of Mr Comey's firing raised questions around whether or not the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign may have played a role in the decision. Getty Images

10/11 Preet Bharara Mr Bahara refused, alongside 46 other US district attorney's across the country, to resign once President Donald Trump took office after previous assurances from Mr Trump that he would keep his job. Mr Bahara had been heading up several investigations including one into one of President Donald Trump's favorite cable television channels Fox News. Several investigations would lead back to that district, too, including those into Mr Trump's campaign ties to Russia, and Mr Trump's assertion that Trump Tower was wiretapped on orders from his predecessor. Getty Images

11/11 Sally Yates Ms Yates, a former Deputy Attorney General, was running the Justice Department while President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general awaited confirmation. Ms Yates was later fired by Mr Trump from her temporary post over her refusal to implement Mr Trump's first travel ban. She had also warned the White House about potential ties former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to Russia after discovering those ties during the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign's connections to Russia. Getty Images

Then, on Wednesday — “just four days ago, which is the equivalent of 150 years in 2017 time” — Trump addressed the coastguard academy, using the speech to claim: “No politician in history, has been treated worse or more unfairly.”

Oliver then listed off numerous politicians who have died serving their country, including President James Garfield who “was shot. Then, to find the bullet, Alexander Graham Bell devised a kind of metal detector, which did not work, so doctors tried to fish around in his gut for the bullet with unwashed fingers, which made his infection worse, so he died in horrible pain.”

“But yeah, Alec Baldwin does a mean impression of you on TV, so it’s basically the same.”

That same day, the Department of Justice appointed a special counsel to investigate Trump’s ties to Russia. Then, on Thursday, there was a televised White House meeting where Comey seemingly tried to hide in window curtains.

Friday, another revelation, as the NYT leaked a report documenting Trump’s meeting with the Russian ambassadors in which the President called Comey a “nut job” and said: “I just fired the head of the FBI…I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

Oliver smirked: “It’s almost difficult to believe your ears when you hear something that sounds so audaciously corrupt. It’s like if Hilary Clinton sent an email with the headline ‘Sup, I did Benghazi.’”

Before the week finished, another significant news story; a leaked document from the Russian investigation that revealed another member of Trump’s administration was a “person of interest”.

The host then showed multiple Fox News snippets calling the reports “unhinged” and “not sexy”, concluding, however, that even some anchors have begun to doubt Trump. Oliver also noted how multiple politicians have begun talking about impeachment.

Concluding the segment, the ex-Community actor noted how Trump was looking disenfranchised with his new political life, saying: “Say what you will about Nixon, he at least wanted to be there.”

Last week, Oliver demanded Congress intervene following the Comey scandal first unravelling. “The Founding Fathers created a system of checks and balances to limit the power of the President,” he said at the time, “but it only works if someone f**king checks, or balances. And if you don’t, it’s no longer on Trump. It’s on you.”