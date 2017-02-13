Donald Trump is doing his very best to shield himself within his fortress of white noise - either ignoring any potential criticism of him, or attempting to just yell "fake news" over it.

Which is actually making it very difficult for anyone trying to reach out to him by any means possible; to speak earnestly, to protest, implore, or even simply educate Trump and his administration of lackeys.

John Oliver's come up with a plan, however; which he unveiled in the return episode of HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, kicking off its fourth season after a three-month hiatus.

The comedian essentially dedicated his entire show to releasing all that pent-up strife over Trump, honing in on his particularly disturbing relationship with truth.

"There is a pattern here," Oliver said. "Trump sees something that jibes with his world view, doesn’t check it, half remembers it, and then passes it on—at which point it’s taken a life of its own and appears to validate itself."

However, he ended things with the rather ingenious proclamation that the show is placing a series of ads on early morning TV in the DC area - and we know Trump loves to watch TV - all aimed at educating Trump on certain basic subjects.

Starring a folksy cowboy figure, the ads brush up on topics such as elements of the nuclear triad, the fact killing the families of terrorists is a war crime, and the name of his younger daughter, Tiffany.