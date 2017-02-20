With the return of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver’s crusade against the current President of the United States, Donald Trump, continues.

Despite having said the show will not be dominated by Trump, the British comedian admitted there’s on getting away from the Republican.

“Trump dominates the news cycle like a fart dominates the interior of a Volkswagen Beetle,” he told the audience. “There is simply no escape from him.”

Oliver then pointed to the rally in Florida that happened over the weekend, saying: “While his speech was mostly boilerplate Trump - the media is fake, Chicago is a nightmare, I’m the greatest - there was one thing he said while warning about the danger of refugees that caught people’s attention.”

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

Of course, the ex-Community actor was referring to Trump’s comments on Sweden in which he claimed there was a recent terrorist attack on the country, something they’ve vehemently denied.

“Here’s where we’re at right now. Trump can dominate the news merely by referencing something that didn’t happen in Sweden,” Oliver continued before moving onto the infamous press conference that happened earlier in the week.

He added: “You can’t avoid talking about him. In the past week alone, he has designated the media as enemy of the people, put an EPA-hating nominee at the head of the EPA, lost his nominee for Labor Secretary and his national security adviser and signed a bill undoing Barack Obama’s protections waterways from coal mining waste.”

Donald Trump: Sweden baffled by reference to unknown terror incident

In the same show, Oliver also created a pop song meant to warn Trump about his ‘special relationship’ with the President of Russia, Vladamir Putin.