Despite saying this season of Last Week Tonight would not focus on Donald Trump, John Oliver has spoken at length about the President of the United States on both episodes aired so far.

During his first week back on air, Oliver criticised Trump’s stance on ‘fake news’, saying: “Trump sees something that jibes with his world view, doesn’t check it, half remembers it, and then passes it on - at which point it’s taken a life of its own and appears to validate itself.”

For his second extended segment on Trump, the British comedian decided to tackle the President’s relationship with Vladimir Putin.

“Over here we think of Putin as a cartoon character,” Oliver told his audience. “In Russia he’s not a comic book villain but a comic book hero. He’s even got his own pop song.”

Oliver proceeds to play the Russian pop-song “A Man Like Putin,” the lyrics concerning how women all want to be with the 64-year-old Putin.

After elaborately pointing out how Trump is basically the perfect propagandist for Putin, Oliver concluded: “Someone needs quickly to get into Trump’s ear to educate about what getting along better with Putin really is.”

Playing off the Russian pop-song gag, the host introduced a female singing and dancing troupe, dressed in white, who began to sing the anti-Putin song.

The song’s lyrics included: “A man like Putin may seem like he’s strong / But if you think back, know that you’re wrong / A man like Putin sure has good luck / because journalists die and he’s rich as f**k.” Watch the entire segment below.

Meanwhile, Trump has been offering satirists yet more material after claiming there was an attack on Sweden when there wasn’t.