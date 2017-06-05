John Oliver: Is Britain under siege? No, but you f*cking bet it's pissed off

Native Briton John Oliver responded to the latest London terror attack on Sunday night's Last Week Tonight, taking issue with several US news publications' description of the country as "reeling" following the London Bridge and Manchester Arena incidents.

“In no way is Britain under siege,” he said. “Is it upset? Yes. Is it pissed off? Oh, you f*cking bet it’s pissed off. But to say it’s under siege and its people are reeling is to say that its people are somehow weak enough to be brought to their knees by three monumental arseholes.”

Seven people were killed and at least 48 injured in London Bridge on Saturday night, when a van mounted a pavement and ran over pedestrians before three men unloaded from it and began stabbing people in the nearby Borough Market.

One man at the scene returned to the restaurant he was at to pay his tab yesterday, telling reporters: “We’re not going to let these people win, and I keep saying that if me having a gin and tonic with my friends, flirting with handsome men and hanging out with brilliant women is what offends these people so much, I’m going to do it more, not less. Because that’s what makes London so great.”

Oliver raised a gin and tonic in salute on the show, responding: "Fuck yes it is!"

Police have detained a number of people in early morning raids in east London as part of the investigation into the attack.