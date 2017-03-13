John Oliver spent a long time mocking Republicans who called Obamacare the “worst piece of legislation ever,” saying: “The worst piece of legislation ever – so good news, Fugitive Slave Act, you’re finally off the hook.”

This week, the ex-Community actor was once again forced to talk about Obamacare following the American Health Care Act (ACHA) reveal, which he likened to “Pirates of the Caribbean 5: The Curse of Johnny Depp Getting Divorced and Needing the Money.”

“You may not have wanted it, it looks awful, but it’s here anyway,” he started before playing a dozen clips of commentators saying the ACHA is “dead on arrival”.

After looking inside the bill - which gives people higher tax credits the older you are - Oliver noted how President Donald Trump has said very little on the subject, seemingly distancing himself from the project.

“Holy Shit! Trump is not clamouring to put his name on this bill!” the comic joked, then naming numerous products Trump has put his name on (Vodka, ties).

“It is f**king important everyone understands what is in [the bill],” he continued. “The bill Trump is championing will actually increase costs for older, poorer Americans… Someone needs to explain this to him.”

Oliver then explained how he will once again take out an ad space during Fox & Friends, the President’s seemingly go-to news outlet, to explain ACHA to him.

