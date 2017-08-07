John Oliver on Stephen Miller: 'One of the most revolting humans I have ever seen'

After John Oliver spent last week bidding his adieus to Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci, former White House communications director, his eyes turned now to his possible replacement, Stephen Miller.

And, as the Last Week Tonight host pointed out, it has not been a particularly good week for Miller, especially after his bizarre and confusing interaction with CNN's Jim Acosta this week.

Miller, Trump's chief speechwriter and immigration adviser, spoke to press this week about the White House's support for, as Colbert described, a "draconian immigration bill which would slash legal immigration levels in half over a decade and make citizenship contingent on factors like English ability, education levels, and job skills."

Acosta stated in response, "The Statue of Liberty says, 'Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.' It doesn't say anything about speaking English or being a computer programmer."

Miller's response? "The poem that you're referring to was added later. It's not actually a part of the original Statue of Liberty." Indeed, Emma Lazarus' 'The New Colossus', which was written in 1883, wasn't added to the Statue of Liberty until 1903, yet was expressly included because it echoed the spirit of the statue.

And, as Oliver pointed out, "Some of the best things ever made were changed partway through. Did you know, for instance, there was a time when Fast and Furious movies didn’t have The Rock in them? It’s true, and they sucked. That’s why they added the f*cking Rock."



This is nothing surprising from Miller, however, the man that Colbert so succinctly described as "policy adviser and vitamin D-deficient Minion".

Being only 31 years old ("humans years" as Oliver makes sure to point out), videos have been circulated showing Miller in high school, making a speech as part of his run for student government in which he complains that he has to pick up his own trash.

"Wow. He is truly one of the most revolting humans (Minions) I have every seen," Oliver stated. "You know, in a way, there is no more fitting spokesman for the Trump administration than an entitled, elitist asshole who refuses to take responsibility for the messes he makes, and who can somehow managed to pick a fight with a f*cking statue".