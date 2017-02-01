Donald Trump has been President for 12 days. In less than two weeks, the Republican has begun ripping apart Obamacare, signed off on a controversial abortion law, and stopped citizens of seven predominantly-Muslim countries entering the US.

Having consistently spoken out against Trump, Stephen Colbert addressed the recent executive orders on The Late Show, inviting a special guest along, Jon Stewart.

The ex-Daily Show host has appeared on Colbert’s show numerous times to criticise Trump, this time deciding to wear an extremely long tie and dead animal on his head.

“I thought this is how men dress now,” Stewart told Colbert when asked whether this was his Trump impression. “The President sets men’s fashion. I saw the inauguration: super-long tie, dead animal on head. Boom. Done. Boom. It’s the best.”

The pair began to read out ‘future executive orders’ Trump will announce in the coming days, the first of which regarded the Mexican wall.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

“By the power invested in me by the constitution, I Donald J Jonas Jameson Trump, hereby direct that to secure our border, China - China - shall immediately and without hesitation send us their wall. Done. Boom. Done. Boom. China’s wall sent to us. Boom.”

The second executive, written as an encyclical, declared America now has an official language, but not English: “The new official language of the United States is bullshit… I Donald J Trump have told my staff to speak in bulls**t all the time.”

Finally, they get to their last executive order: “I Donald J Trump am exhausting. It has been eleven days, Stephen. Eleven f**king days. Eleven. The presidency is supposed to age the president, not the public.”

“And the reason that I, Donald J Trump, am exhausting is that every instinct and fibre of my pathological self-regard calls me to abuse of power.” Watch the full clip below.

Late last year, Stewart rejected the idea of calling all trump voters racists, saying: “Not everybody that voted for Trump is a racist. I don’t give a f**k what any of you say to me. You can yell it at me, you can tweet it at me. They’re not all racists.”