While late night hosts mainly stuck to jabs at the Oscars thanks to that phenomenal La La Land/Moonlight mix-up, Stephen Colbert continued to bash his greatest nemesis: President Donald Trump.

Talking to the audience, the Late Show host addressed how Trump recently banned various publications - including CNN, the BBC, and The New York Times - from attending an off-camera White House “gaggle”.

Colbert wasn’t on his own, though. Jon Stewart popped up from beneath Colbert’s desk mid-way through the address.

"I've spent the whole day yelling about trump to the animals!" he told the audience, before laying into the current President.

"I can't believe the guy's got the balls to get away with that,” Stewart told Colbert. "Trump lies more in one press conference than CNN does in a year, and this is coming from a guy who hates CNN.”

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

The duo then played a clip from Trump’s press conference in which the Republican claims he had the "best electoral college win since Reagan.”

Stewart commented: “It’s the biggest win since Reagan, if you count everyone since Reagan.”

After playing two more clips, Stewart concludes: “He’s lying on purpose. You can tell because he uses the phrase ‘believe me.’ Nobody says 'believe me,' unless they are lying.”

The ex-Comedy Central host then proceeded to address the media directly: “Hey guys, hey media. So I heard Donald Trump broke up with you. Stings a little doesn’t it.

“Finally thought you had met your match… Kick him to the curb. It is time to get your groove back, media.”

He continued: “It didn't work out, did it? Because 70-year-old men don't get less cranky or racist as time goes by. Unless they are visited at night by three spirits.” Watch the clip below.

Meanwhile, Colbert recently joked about Trump’s media bashing, talking primarily about The Washington Post and their recent change of slogan.