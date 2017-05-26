Katie Hopkins is to leave LBC with immediate effect, the radio station has confirmed.

The announcement comes shortly after Hopkins said that a "final solution" is needed following the Manchester terror attack that killed 22. A controversial tweet even by her standards, the since-deleted post appeared to call for genocide, her use of "final solution" presumably referring to the Nazis' plan to murder all Jews within reach.

"22 dead - number rising," she wrote on 23 May. "Schofield. Don't you even dare. Do not be a part of the problem. We need a final solution #Machester."

LBC told The Independent it would not be "commenting further [than the tweet below]".

Complaints were made to the Metropolitan Police about Hopkins' tweet, which she later said she stood by, but claimed the use of "final" was a typo, changing it to "true" in a new tweet.

Hopkins has consistently been referring to "Islamic terror" and "Islamic extremists" on Twitter, phrasing with implications to an entire religion that even President Trump has been conscious to try and avoid. Though he used "Islamic" while campaigning, during his recent trip to the Middle East his speeches were on the threat of "Islamist terror" (though he misspoke in Saudi Arabia on Sunday and accidentally said "Islamic").

LBC and Katie Hopkins have agreed that Katie will leave LBC effective immediately. — LBC (@LBC) May 26, 2017

A spokesman for the Met said on Tuesday: "We can confirm that a complaint has been received by the Metropolitan Police Service on Tuesday, 23 May in relation to a tweet published on the same day.

"As is routine, the allegation will be reviewed and assessed by specialist officers."

LBC (Leading Britain's Conversation) is known for its outspoken, often defiantly right-wing discussions, so it is quite an egregious move for the station to part ways with a presenter.

Last year, MailOnline, whom Hopkins still works for, was forced to pay £150,000 to a Muslim family whom she falsely accused of extremist links.

Donald Trump previously thanked Hopkins in December 2015 for her "powerful writing on the U.K.'s Muslim problems", describing her as a "respected columnist".

Hopkins achieved fame in 2006 on BBC show The Apprentice, but it was her opinions rather than her business acumen that furthered her career, the 42-year-old carving out a niche saying things that even the most polemic of conservative columnists wouldn't.

In 2015, she hosted a talk show on TLC called If Katie Hopkins Ruled the World which was cancelled after one season due to poor ratings. Her subsequent LBC show aired on Sunday mornings between 10am and 12pm.

Her "final solution" tweet was not the first time she has referenced the Holocaust, previously saying of the House of Lords: "Frankly, I don’t really mind if we seal up the room and gas the lot of them."

Hopkins is not a member of a political party, although, according to the Spectator, she has applied to join UKIP several times but has always been denied.

MailOnline and a representative for Hopkins declined to comment.