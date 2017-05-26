Russell Brand has reacted to the news that Katie Hopkins is to leave LBC after her 'final solution' comments in the wake of the Manchester terror attack, calling it a "small, moral victory."

The outspoken broadcaster, who was employed by the radio station for less than a year, has courted controversy on numerous occasion, but it was her comments following the suicide blast which killed 22 at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday (22 May) that was the final straw.

Katie Hopkins' most offensive moments







16 show all Katie Hopkins' most offensive moments





























1/16 Katie Hopkins on 'plus size' 'To call yourself 'plus-size' is just a euphemism for being fat. Life is much easier when you're thinner. Big is not beautiful, of course a job comes down to how you look.'

2/16 Katie Hopkins on naming children ‘I think you can tell a great deal from a name. For me, there are certain names that I hear and I think ‘Urgh’. For me, a name is a shortcut of finding out what class that child comes from and makes me ask, ‘Do I want my children to play with them?’ There’s a whole set of things that go with children like that and that’s why I don’t like those sorts of children. ‘Hi, this is my daughter Charmaine’. I hear: ‘Hi, I am thick and ignorant.’’

3/16 Katie Hopkins on gender equality 'Women don't want equal treatment, they couldn't handle it if they got it. It's a tough world out there. What a lot of women are actually looking for is special treatment. What women need to realise is that they have to toughen up.'

4/16 Katie Hopkins on immigration 'I've always said if you go into a school playground and shout Mohammad, you'll probably get 100 children running towards you!"

5/16 Katie Hopkins to Benefits Street's White Dee 'Do you not feel like the patron saint of druggies and dropouts?' Channel 5

6/16 Katie Hopkins on tattoos 'Are tattoos just a badge for the stupid? For me, and for lots of people like me, when you see tatoos you think of someone who is just looking for attention, who hasn't managed to find a way in their life through conventional means and who is just shouting 'I want attention! I want to be looked at!'

7/16 Katie Hopkins on addiction ‘I don’t believe what Russell Brand says about addiction. I just don’t buy it. Gazza likes drinking, let him crack on. He is enjoying himself.’

8/16 Katie Hopkins on The X Factor 'The X Factor 2013 has ended in a painful showdown between a fat mum in a jumpsuit (Sam Bailey) and a small boy in whatever his mum laid out for him on his bed (Nicholas McDonald)' ITV

9/16 Katie Hopkins on the Egyptian uprising 'The difference between most mothers and me is that I didn’t sit around drinking coffee at baby group for 12 months after the birth of my baby. No, in three weeks I was back in my suit, back at my desk earning profit for my business and I don’t see why other women shouldn’t do the same.'

10/16 Katie Hopkins on maternity leave 'Egyptian uprising continues to look like Bonfire Night. Protest fireworks. Right up there with angry cup cakes.'

11/16 Katie Hopkins on 'gingerism' 'Ginger babies. Like a baby. Just so much harder to love. A ginger person with tattoos called Jayden? The triumvirate of horror!'

12/16 Katie Hopkins on affairs 'I lied to get someone else's husband because I wanted him. I give myself 8 out of 10 for ruthlessness for that one.'

13/16 Katie Hopkins on the elderly ‘Personally I hate mobility scooters. I find their owners intolerable. Ran past a mobility scooter going up hill. Made me giggle. I need to grow up and stop being an arse.’

14/16 Katie Hopkins after the Glasgow helicopter crash 'Life expectancy in Scotland is 59.5. Goodness me. That lot will do anything to avoid working until retirement.'

15/16 Katie Hopkins on Ramadan 'Channel 4 broadcasts Islamic calls to prayer for Ramadan. A 30 day reminder that minority rules in the UK. Any more PC, it'd be a bloody laptop.'

16/16 Katie Hopkins on self-harming 'I am advised by the Twitterati to 'cut myself'. I grazed myself on my house gate yesterday. Will that suffice?'

“22 dead - number rising,” she wrote the following day (23 May). “Schofield. Don't you even dare. Do not be a part of the problem. We need a final solution #Machester.”

Actor-comedian Brand praised the station's decision to axe Hopkins on Twitter, writing: "Trivial maybe in these difficult times but Haty Kopkins banishment is a small, moral victory if not a 'final solution'."

Trivial maybe in these difficult times but Haty Kopkins banishment is a small, moral victory if not a 'final solution'. — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) May 26, 2017

Following the news, social media users were quick to post their thoughts with many joining Brand in their praise of LBC while others believed the decision was a clamp down on freedom of speech. You can find a collection of both the for and against here.

Upon the announcement, LBC told The Independent it would not be “commenting further" than the initial tweet announcement.

Many are now calling upon Mail Online to fire Hopkins from her position as a columnist.

Last month, Brand gatecrashed Hopkins' LBC show in an attempt to bring the former Apprentice star, whom he branded "Haty Kopkins," back to humanity