LBC has finally — finally — parted ways with Katie Hopkins following a controversial Tweet concerning the Manchester attacks that called for “a final solution”.

The message, which was quickly deleted from social media, echoed the Nazi term for the Holocaust and was widely condemned, even being reported to the Metropolitan Police.

Many people are questioning why the radio station took so long to discipline Hopkins (others have questioned free speech), the ex-presenter having courted controversy on numerous occasions. Here are seven other times Hopkins has angered the Internet.

1. Accusations of shaming Adam Johnson’s victim

Back in March, Hopkins ignited a particularly fierce backlash after claiming Adam Johnson is not a paedophile and does not deserve a prison sentence for sexual activity with a 15-year-old schoolgirl. The disgraced footballer pleaded guilty to counts of grooming and sexual activity with a child, and was found guilty at trial of one more serious count of sexual activity with a child.

Katie Hopkins sacked by LBC

On Twitter, Hopkins wrote: “A child? YOU ARE KIDDING ME? Looking to impress her mates by snagging a footballer. Hey presto. From sl*g to wag.” She elaborated in a Mail Online column, saying the victim knew “exactly what she was doing” and questioned whether the age of sexual consent should be defined by one number.

2. On refugees and Brussels

Following an explosion at a Brussels Airport and a metro station that claimed over 30 lives, the Mail Online columnist claimed refugee policy and the German Chancellor Angela Merkel were responsible for the terrorist attacks.

She wrote on Twitter: “Next time you hear someone say we are safer IN the EU - remember Brussels. Seen as the heart of Europe, it is now jihadi central. How can you separate the human from the political. Merkel - and her ilk- blew up Brussels.”

A Tweet in reply reading “you do NOT get to speak for our city. Refugees are welcome, you are welcome to stay out” was shared thousands of times.

3. Camber Sands deaths poll

After five bodies were discovered on Camber Sands beach, Hopkins conducted a poll on Twitter mocking the possible identities of five men whose bodies were pulled from the sea at Camber Sands beach.

“5 dead at Camber Sands were”, the Tweet read, inviting her followers to cast votes out of four options: “Aspiring footballers, mentally ill, fans of Anders Brevik or big fans of inflatables”.

The Tweet was reported to Sussex Police who wrote “incredibly insensitive, although not criminal. We suggest reporting her to Twitter. We have already.”

4. Insensitive about Alan Kurdi’s father

A year to the day since three-year-old Alan Kurdi’s lifeless body was discovered washed up on a Turkish beach, Hopkins Tweeted a picture of his father alongside the comment “Lectured on caring for migrants by a man who left his wife and child at the bottom of the Med? No thank you Mr Kurdi.”

1/16 Katie Hopkins on 'plus size' 'To call yourself 'plus-size' is just a euphemism for being fat. Life is much easier when you're thinner. Big is not beautiful, of course a job comes down to how you look.'

2/16 Katie Hopkins on naming children ‘I think you can tell a great deal from a name. For me, there are certain names that I hear and I think ‘Urgh’. For me, a name is a shortcut of finding out what class that child comes from and makes me ask, ‘Do I want my children to play with them?’ There’s a whole set of things that go with children like that and that’s why I don’t like those sorts of children. ‘Hi, this is my daughter Charmaine’. I hear: ‘Hi, I am thick and ignorant.’’

3/16 Katie Hopkins on gender equality 'Women don't want equal treatment, they couldn't handle it if they got it. It's a tough world out there. What a lot of women are actually looking for is special treatment. What women need to realise is that they have to toughen up.'

4/16 Katie Hopkins on immigration 'I've always said if you go into a school playground and shout Mohammad, you'll probably get 100 children running towards you!"

5/16 Katie Hopkins to Benefits Street's White Dee 'Do you not feel like the patron saint of druggies and dropouts?' Channel 5

6/16 Katie Hopkins on tattoos 'Are tattoos just a badge for the stupid? For me, and for lots of people like me, when you see tatoos you think of someone who is just looking for attention, who hasn't managed to find a way in their life through conventional means and who is just shouting 'I want attention! I want to be looked at!'

7/16 Katie Hopkins on addiction ‘I don’t believe what Russell Brand says about addiction. I just don’t buy it. Gazza likes drinking, let him crack on. He is enjoying himself.’

8/16 Katie Hopkins on The X Factor 'The X Factor 2013 has ended in a painful showdown between a fat mum in a jumpsuit (Sam Bailey) and a small boy in whatever his mum laid out for him on his bed (Nicholas McDonald)' ITV

9/16 Katie Hopkins on the Egyptian uprising 'The difference between most mothers and me is that I didn’t sit around drinking coffee at baby group for 12 months after the birth of my baby. No, in three weeks I was back in my suit, back at my desk earning profit for my business and I don’t see why other women shouldn’t do the same.'

10/16 Katie Hopkins on maternity leave 'Egyptian uprising continues to look like Bonfire Night. Protest fireworks. Right up there with angry cup cakes.'

11/16 Katie Hopkins on 'gingerism' 'Ginger babies. Like a baby. Just so much harder to love. A ginger person with tattoos called Jayden? The triumvirate of horror!'

12/16 Katie Hopkins on affairs 'I lied to get someone else's husband because I wanted him. I give myself 8 out of 10 for ruthlessness for that one.'

13/16 Katie Hopkins on the elderly ‘Personally I hate mobility scooters. I find their owners intolerable. Ran past a mobility scooter going up hill. Made me giggle. I need to grow up and stop being an arse.’

14/16 Katie Hopkins after the Glasgow helicopter crash 'Life expectancy in Scotland is 59.5. Goodness me. That lot will do anything to avoid working until retirement.'

15/16 Katie Hopkins on Ramadan 'Channel 4 broadcasts Islamic calls to prayer for Ramadan. A 30 day reminder that minority rules in the UK. Any more PC, it'd be a bloody laptop.'

16/16 Katie Hopkins on self-harming 'I am advised by the Twitterati to 'cut myself'. I grazed myself on my house gate yesterday. Will that suffice?'

The father had spoken to the media on the anniversary of his son's death. The image of the young refugee made headlines across the world and became an iconic image of the refugee crisis in which thousands of people have died.

5. A hidden apology to the Mahmood family

In a column for The Daily Mail, Hopkins suggested a Muslim family were extremists with links to Al-Qaeda. She made the accusations about the Mahmood family, who were prevented from boarding a flight to Disneyland.

Hopkins later published an apology to the family, Tweeting out the message at 2AM, many people believing she was attempting to draw as little attention as possible to the message. However, over 12,000 people re-Tweeted the message.

Back in 2015, the former-Apprentice contestant accused Jack Monroe defaced or condoned the damage of a war memorial, leading to death threats.

“Scrawled on any memorials recently?” she wrote in a Tweet aimed at Monroe along with an image of a war memorial in central London vandalised with the words “‘*ck Tory scum’. She continued: “Vandalised the memory of those who fought for your freedom. Grandma got any more medals?”

Hopkins was eventually ordered to pay Monroe £24,000 in damages and £107,000 to cover court costs after a High Court ruling. Justice Warby ruled that she had libelled the food blogger.

Hopkins recently sparked outrage after posting a message on Twitter about the Netflix series Dear White People, writing: “Dear black people. If your lives matter why do you stab and shoot each other so much.” She later deleted the message.