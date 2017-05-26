LBC and Katie Hopkins have finally parted ways following a controversial Tweet concerning the Manchester attacks that called for “a final solution”.

The message, which was quickly deleted from social media, echoed the Nazi term for the Holocaust and was widely condemned, even being reported to the Metropolitan Police.

Ever since the announcement, all eyes have been on Hopkins' Twitter account, with people feverishly waiting for the controversial commentator to speak out.

While not directly mentioning LBC, Hopkins wrote in a message to those hoping for a statement: “Listen funsters, you know I can't say why, but please stop being kind on email. Compliments and me are like [Jeremy] Corbyn and common sense. Opposite.” She did, however, share an LBC article about their 'most watched clip since launch'.

Listen funsters, you know I can't say why, but please stop being kind on email. Compliments & me are like Corbyn and common sense. Opposite — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) 26 May 2017 The 'most watched clip since launch' matters now, when too many have lost children through no fault of their own https://t.co/sJglHwP0OE — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) 26 May 2017

Hopkins also announced she will be joining Fox News this evening to discuss the Labour leader and “why Britain needs Trump.” She also replied to some bizarre tweets.

I am concerned you are a squirrel. I don't do sexy times with squirrels https://t.co/f3Ofb0jJq5 pic.twitter.com/jHXJKJoY56 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) 26 May 2017 Thank you. In these dark times, I will hold on to that kindness pic.twitter.com/MvspsF36Yu — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) 26 May 2017

Numerous Twitter users have praised LBC for letting Hopkins go, including Russell Brand who called it “a small, moral victory”.

Hopkins came to the public’s attention in 2006 on BBC show The Apprentice. However, only after the show would she become internationally known, the 42-year-old carving out a niche by making controversial comments about sensitive subjects.

1/16 Katie Hopkins on 'plus size' 'To call yourself 'plus-size' is just a euphemism for being fat. Life is much easier when you're thinner. Big is not beautiful, of course a job comes down to how you look.'

2/16 Katie Hopkins on naming children ‘I think you can tell a great deal from a name. For me, there are certain names that I hear and I think ‘Urgh’. For me, a name is a shortcut of finding out what class that child comes from and makes me ask, ‘Do I want my children to play with them?’ There’s a whole set of things that go with children like that and that’s why I don’t like those sorts of children. ‘Hi, this is my daughter Charmaine’. I hear: ‘Hi, I am thick and ignorant.’’

3/16 Katie Hopkins on gender equality 'Women don't want equal treatment, they couldn't handle it if they got it. It's a tough world out there. What a lot of women are actually looking for is special treatment. What women need to realise is that they have to toughen up.'

4/16 Katie Hopkins on immigration 'I've always said if you go into a school playground and shout Mohammad, you'll probably get 100 children running towards you!"

5/16 Katie Hopkins to Benefits Street's White Dee 'Do you not feel like the patron saint of druggies and dropouts?' Channel 5

6/16 Katie Hopkins on tattoos 'Are tattoos just a badge for the stupid? For me, and for lots of people like me, when you see tatoos you think of someone who is just looking for attention, who hasn't managed to find a way in their life through conventional means and who is just shouting 'I want attention! I want to be looked at!'

7/16 Katie Hopkins on addiction ‘I don’t believe what Russell Brand says about addiction. I just don’t buy it. Gazza likes drinking, let him crack on. He is enjoying himself.’

8/16 Katie Hopkins on The X Factor 'The X Factor 2013 has ended in a painful showdown between a fat mum in a jumpsuit (Sam Bailey) and a small boy in whatever his mum laid out for him on his bed (Nicholas McDonald)' ITV

9/16 Katie Hopkins on the Egyptian uprising 'The difference between most mothers and me is that I didn’t sit around drinking coffee at baby group for 12 months after the birth of my baby. No, in three weeks I was back in my suit, back at my desk earning profit for my business and I don’t see why other women shouldn’t do the same.'

10/16 Katie Hopkins on maternity leave 'Egyptian uprising continues to look like Bonfire Night. Protest fireworks. Right up there with angry cup cakes.'

11/16 Katie Hopkins on 'gingerism' 'Ginger babies. Like a baby. Just so much harder to love. A ginger person with tattoos called Jayden? The triumvirate of horror!'

12/16 Katie Hopkins on affairs 'I lied to get someone else's husband because I wanted him. I give myself 8 out of 10 for ruthlessness for that one.'

13/16 Katie Hopkins on the elderly ‘Personally I hate mobility scooters. I find their owners intolerable. Ran past a mobility scooter going up hill. Made me giggle. I need to grow up and stop being an arse.’

14/16 Katie Hopkins after the Glasgow helicopter crash 'Life expectancy in Scotland is 59.5. Goodness me. That lot will do anything to avoid working until retirement.'

15/16 Katie Hopkins on Ramadan 'Channel 4 broadcasts Islamic calls to prayer for Ramadan. A 30 day reminder that minority rules in the UK. Any more PC, it'd be a bloody laptop.'

16/16 Katie Hopkins on self-harming 'I am advised by the Twitterati to 'cut myself'. I grazed myself on my house gate yesterday. Will that suffice?'

In 2015, she hosted the TLC talk-show If Katie Hopkins Ruled the World which was cancelled after one season due to poor ratings. Her subsequent LBC show aired on Sunday mornings between 10am and 12pm.