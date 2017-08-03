The departure of Katie Hopkins from LBC earlier this year has not seemed to have a negative effect on the radio station's audience, figures have found.

According to audience research body Rajar, the talk radio station recorded 2m listeners - its highest national reach - in the period from April to the end of June despite the presenter leaving after controversial comments made about the Manchester attack in May.

This is an increase on the 1.7m listeners recorded in the same period in 2016 aided by Nick Ferrari and James O'Brien's record figures of 1.2m and 905,000 listeners, respectively.

Rajar's findings also reveal that the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show presented by Chris Evans - the channel's highest paid star - lost almost half a million listeners in the past year.

Figures show that the DJ saw a 370,000 decrease between the first and second quarter of 2017 - he drew 9.01m listeners a week between April and June 2017 compared with 9.47m over the same period in 2016.

It was revealed last month that Evans, as the corporation's biggest earner, was making between £2.2m and £2.25m - more than four times the channel's highest paid woman, presenter Claudia Winkleman.

Katie Hopkins' most offensive moments







16 show all Katie Hopkins' most offensive moments





























1/16 Katie Hopkins on 'plus size' 'To call yourself 'plus-size' is just a euphemism for being fat. Life is much easier when you're thinner. Big is not beautiful, of course a job comes down to how you look.'

2/16 Katie Hopkins on naming children ‘I think you can tell a great deal from a name. For me, there are certain names that I hear and I think ‘Urgh’. For me, a name is a shortcut of finding out what class that child comes from and makes me ask, ‘Do I want my children to play with them?’ There’s a whole set of things that go with children like that and that’s why I don’t like those sorts of children. ‘Hi, this is my daughter Charmaine’. I hear: ‘Hi, I am thick and ignorant.’’

3/16 Katie Hopkins on gender equality 'Women don't want equal treatment, they couldn't handle it if they got it. It's a tough world out there. What a lot of women are actually looking for is special treatment. What women need to realise is that they have to toughen up.'

4/16 Katie Hopkins on immigration 'I've always said if you go into a school playground and shout Mohammad, you'll probably get 100 children running towards you!"

5/16 Katie Hopkins to Benefits Street's White Dee 'Do you not feel like the patron saint of druggies and dropouts?' Channel 5

6/16 Katie Hopkins on tattoos 'Are tattoos just a badge for the stupid? For me, and for lots of people like me, when you see tatoos you think of someone who is just looking for attention, who hasn't managed to find a way in their life through conventional means and who is just shouting 'I want attention! I want to be looked at!'

7/16 Katie Hopkins on addiction ‘I don’t believe what Russell Brand says about addiction. I just don’t buy it. Gazza likes drinking, let him crack on. He is enjoying himself.’

8/16 Katie Hopkins on The X Factor 'The X Factor 2013 has ended in a painful showdown between a fat mum in a jumpsuit (Sam Bailey) and a small boy in whatever his mum laid out for him on his bed (Nicholas McDonald)' ITV

9/16 Katie Hopkins on the Egyptian uprising 'The difference between most mothers and me is that I didn’t sit around drinking coffee at baby group for 12 months after the birth of my baby. No, in three weeks I was back in my suit, back at my desk earning profit for my business and I don’t see why other women shouldn’t do the same.'

10/16 Katie Hopkins on maternity leave 'Egyptian uprising continues to look like Bonfire Night. Protest fireworks. Right up there with angry cup cakes.'

11/16 Katie Hopkins on 'gingerism' 'Ginger babies. Like a baby. Just so much harder to love. A ginger person with tattoos called Jayden? The triumvirate of horror!'

12/16 Katie Hopkins on affairs 'I lied to get someone else's husband because I wanted him. I give myself 8 out of 10 for ruthlessness for that one.'

13/16 Katie Hopkins on the elderly ‘Personally I hate mobility scooters. I find their owners intolerable. Ran past a mobility scooter going up hill. Made me giggle. I need to grow up and stop being an arse.’

14/16 Katie Hopkins after the Glasgow helicopter crash 'Life expectancy in Scotland is 59.5. Goodness me. That lot will do anything to avoid working until retirement.'

15/16 Katie Hopkins on Ramadan 'Channel 4 broadcasts Islamic calls to prayer for Ramadan. A 30 day reminder that minority rules in the UK. Any more PC, it'd be a bloody laptop.'

16/16 Katie Hopkins on self-harming 'I am advised by the Twitterati to 'cut myself'. I grazed myself on my house gate yesterday. Will that suffice?'

Radio 1's breakfast show, presented by Nick Grimshaw, has seen a 350,000 increase in its weekly listeners reaching 5.5m while the station has seen its entire audience jump by almost half a million (9.6m compared to 9.1m) in the first three months of the year.

Also increasing its audience is Radio 4 which reached its biggest audience since records began in 1999 (11.55m listeners a week).

The station's Today programme saw a surge with 7.66m listeners during the year's second quarter compared to 7.13m just three months earlier.

Bob Shennan, director of BBC radio and music, described the BBC's figures as “fantastic news for radio, illustrating its enduring appeal in a crowded digital marketplace.”

Elsewhere, Classic FM which has seen a weekly increase of more than 200,000 while Kiss saw a drop from 2.1m to 2m in the last quarter.

