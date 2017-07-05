Survey reveals the kids' TV shows parents can most and least tolerate

One of the major challenges of parenthood is retaining one's sanity in the face of endless helium-injected cartoons with a maximum of five plot points.

The struggle not to be infantilised in the face of endless episode of In the Night Garden is real, but some children's programmes are easier on the adult than other.

A survey of 2,000 respondents on the topic was conducted by Childcare.co.uk, which found Peppa Pig to be parents' least favourite show, with 57% of the vote.

46% of these respondents cited Peppa's attitude and manner as the reason for disliking the show, while 28% stated the storylines were their least favourite part.

SpongeBob SquarePants was the most popular kids' show, while 62% of respondents claimed youth-orientated programming was better when they were growing up.

The top 10 most popular children's programmes:

1. SpongeBob SquarePants – 48%

2. Horrible Histories – 36%

3. Scooby Doo – 21%

4. Adventure Time – 20%

5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – 18%

6. Tom & Jerry - 17%

7. Bob the Builder – 15%

8. Fairly Odd Parents – 15%

9. Power Rangers – 13%

10. Arthur – 12%

The top 10 least popular children's programmes:

1. Peppa Pig – 57%

2. Max and Ruby – 38%

3. Dora the Explorer – 32%

4. Barney and Friends – 30%

5. Yo Gabba Gabba – 27%

6. Caillou – 25%

7. Sam and Cat – 22%

8. Lazy Town – 18%

9. In the Night Garden – 14%

10. Wonder Pets – 11%