Kingsman: The Golden Circle teaser welcomes you to Kentucky, USA

Kingsman: The Golden Circle invites you to meet the Statesmen - at home in grand ole Louisville, Kentucky.

The sequel to 2014's sly spy parody has introduced the American counterparts of the Kingsmen, beckoning in a line-up of A-list Americans - Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry, and Pedro Pascal - to square up against the heroes of this quintessentially British blockbuster.

A new teaser was introduced ahead of the annual Kentucky Derby, which saw Jeff Bridges help promote the film by attending the races, dressed on point as usual and having what appears to be a whale of a time.

Though as star Taron Egerton, who plays Eggsy, assured The Independent, "I think it's still got that quintessential Britishness and it’s still about what being a gentlemen is, and we’re still in those beautifully tailored suits. As much as a large portion of the film is spent exploring what the Statesmen are – the American version – by the end, it's very much the Kingsmen who are saving the day again."

Fellow Statesman, join me in raising a glass to #KentuckyDerby143 from #Kingsman: The Golden Circle. pic.twitter.com/KVEQhsxmTQ — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) May 6, 2017



“So I think it's very faithful to its identity and what Matthew [Vaughn, director] established in the first one," he added. "But equally I think he recognises the importance of there being a new world to explore. I would never presume to know how his mind works, but I think, in this one, he knew that the audience would have that hunger for stuff they hadn't seen, which was what was fun about the first one, this world of Kingsman opening up before them."

Kingsman : The Golden Circle - Trailer

"So in this one, we discover the Statesmen and we didn't even know they existed, and it's a whole new world to explore again."

Kingsman: The Golden Circle hits UK cinemas in September.