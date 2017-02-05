Saturday Night Live's latest host shares a strange connection to Donald Trump.

"I'm a little nervous to be hosting since the President's probably watching, and I don't think he likes me that much," Kristen Stewart began her opening monologue with. The reason? Trump had some very strong opinions on Stewart's past relationship with her Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson.

"We broke up and then we got back together again and, for some reason, it made Donald Trump go insane," Stewart explained, before reading out a couple of his tweets on the subject.

"Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog and will do it again - just watch. He can do much better," marked one of the eleven times Trump tweeted about Stewart.

"To be fair, I don't think Donald Trump hated me, I think he's in love with my boyfriend," she offered as an explanation for his fixation, with the evidence being he also tweeted an open invitation for Pattinson to attend Miss Universe.



"Donald, if you didn't like me then, you're really probably not going to like me now - because I'm hosting SNL and I'm, like, so gay dude," she added; before accidentally dropping an F-bomb while expressing her excitement towards her duties as the show's host.

SNL also saw Melissa McCarthy crash the show with a scarily accurate impression of Press Secretary Sean Spicer.