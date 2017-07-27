  1. Culture
Larry David is related to Bernie Sanders

Really.

Larry David and Bernie Sanders on SNL

When parallels were spotted between Larry David and Bernie Sanders' appearance and demeanour and people mused that the pair must be related, no-one thought to employ Occam's razor: they actually are.

David recently took part in PBS' genealogy series Finding Your Roots and discovered a not-that-remote link to the Vermont senator and almost Democratic presidential nominee.

"He's in the line... like a third cousin, or something," David revealed at a Television Critics Association panel for Curb Your Enthusiasm season 9 this week. "I was very happy about that, I figured there was some connection."

PBS probably weren't happy about a reporter, who had seen the episode on preview, bringing the relation up though, with David laughing: "They told me not to say anything, but you’re spilling the beans."

The Seinfeld creator does a notoriously great Sanders impression, one that the politician was asked about last year.

“I understand Larry David is hosting SNL this weekend - he does a pretty good imitation of you - do you do a Larry David imitation?” CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked him during a town hall discussion.

“This is the scoop,” Bernie replied, “I am Larry David.”

