Larry David is related to Bernie Sanders

When parallels were spotted between Larry David and Bernie Sanders' appearance and demeanour and people mused that the pair must be related, no-one thought to employ Occam's razor: they actually are.

David recently took part in PBS' genealogy series Finding Your Roots and discovered a not-that-remote link to the Vermont senator and almost Democratic presidential nominee.

"He's in the line... like a third cousin, or something," David revealed at a Television Critics Association panel for Curb Your Enthusiasm season 9 this week. "I was very happy about that, I figured there was some connection."

PBS probably weren't happy about a reporter, who had seen the episode on preview, bringing the relation up though, with David laughing: "They told me not to say anything, but you’re spilling the beans."

The Seinfeld creator does a notoriously great Sanders impression, one that the politician was asked about last year.

“I understand Larry David is hosting SNL this weekend - he does a pretty good imitation of you - do you do a Larry David imitation?” CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked him during a town hall discussion.

“This is the scoop,” Bernie replied, “I am Larry David.”